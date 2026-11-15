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Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns just pulled off a wild one Saturday, taking down Sam Leavitt’s LSU Tigers 22-21 on their home turf with a ridiculous game-winning drive. LSU was favored by 4.5 points at home, but Texas said, “Nah,” and dropped a 12-0 run on them in the second half to seal the deal. This wasn’t just any win, it was an absolute rollercoaster that came down to the wire!

Six Turnovers, One Crazy Finish

Honestly, this game was a turnover party with both quarterbacks throwing picks like it was Halloween. Leavitt and Manning each coughed up three interceptions, making for a total of six turnovers, but somehow, the drama kept building. Manning, despite his three picks, still managed to go 19/35 for 174 yards and a touchdown, plus he added a rushing score on 12 carries for 35 yards. Leavitt wasn’t far off, completing 27 of 37 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, but also those three crucial INTs. LSU’s Dilin Jones was a beast on the ground, racking up 125 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Early on, Manning punched in a 1-yard run, then Leavitt hit Jackson Harris for a 10-yard score. Tied at seven after a Leavitt pick, the second quarter got sloppy with both QBs throwing another interception. Leavitt found Harris for his second TD of the game, giving LSU a seven-point lead before Texas cut it to 14-10 with a field goal. LSU even missed a 38-yard field goal to end the half.

The Fourth Quarter Heroics That Shocked the SEC

Coming out of the half, the turnover trend continued with Manning and Leavitt trading interceptions on consecutive possessions again. LSU extended their lead to 21-13 after Dilin Jones broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run and Texas added a field goal. But then the fourth quarter hit, and man, did Texas deliver! Manning threw his third interception early in the fourth, giving LSU a chance to potentially put it away, but they couldn’t capitalize. That’s when it happened. Trailing by five with the game on the line, Texas marched 58 yards downfield, overcoming a near-fumble, and Manning connected with Raleek Brown for a red zone touchdown pass that secured the unbelievable road win. Texas is now 8-2 overall (5-2 SEC), jumping ahead of Tennessee in the SEC standings and snagging third place, keeping their SEC Championship Game hopes alive. LSU fell to 6-4 (3-4 SEC) after that gut punch.

Next up, LSU has to hit the road and face the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers next Saturday, which is gonna be a tough one after this loss. Texas, riding high on this huge win, gets to host the Arkansas Razorbacks. Both games kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can bet everyone in the SEC will be watching!

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.