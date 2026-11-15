Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Arch Manning pointed to the Texas sideline in triumph, a moment that cemented what is now officially a massive flop of a first season for Lane Kiffin and LSU. He’d flicked a game-winning touchdown to Raleek Brown, despite making a pile of mistakes all night. Kiffin stood on the opposite end of the field, hands on hips, staring into the abyss, because his team’s one reliable trait this year was its inability to finish games. LSU is out of the playoff race with two games to go, and after all the hype and all the money spent, there’s just so little to show for it.

Fourth Quarter Heartbreak, Again.

The final score read Texas 22, LSU 21. Can you believe it? LSU led for most of the game, holding onto a lead for all but the final three seconds of the second half. This isn’t a new story for Kiffin’s squad. They can’t handle fourth quarter pressure. Not against Mississippi. Not against Kentucky. Not against Alabama. And now, not against Texas. It’s like Lucy keeps pulling the football away from Charlie Brown, every single time. Manning may have tossed three interceptions, and LSU put the Texas quarterback in a blender for most of the night, but it didn’t matter. Why? Because LSU’s own quarterback, Sam Leavitt, matched Manning with three interceptions of his own. Throw in a few wasted red-zone opportunities, and you have a recipe for disaster. This wasn’t just a wasted game, folks. LSU wasted a season.

The $50 Million Dollar Flop.

Two of the nation’s most expensive rosters went head to head, basically to see who could rack up more turnovers. The Tigers head into the final two weeks of the season without a single signature victory on Kiffin’s first season resume. We can stop pretending like LSU was ever a playoff team. Kiffin, a $13 million coach, overseeing a $50 million roster, and not one win of substance to show for it. He badly wanted to talk a scary LSU “super villain” into existence, but the Tigers never looked intimidating enough to earn that label. Kiffin is no big-game coach. His first season will end with fewer wins than Brian Kelly secured in his first year, and it’s all going to culminate in an irrelevant bowl game. LSU isn’t fierce. It’s just a meek antihero that can’t stand up to any pressure.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.