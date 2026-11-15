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Raleek Brown caught the game-winning touchdown for No. 6 Texas, securing a wild 22-21 victory over No. 21 LSU last night. This was a win that absolutely defied the travel nightmare the Longhorns endured just hours before kickoff. Talk about turning chaos into a championship statement, right?

Death Valley Blues Started Way Before Kickoff

Nothing about going into Death Valley to face the supremely talented No. 21 LSU Tigers at night was ever going to be easy for No. 6 Texas, especially as it was their sixth conference game in six weeks. But then Friday morning dropped a massive wrench into everything. A shocking FAA ground stop hit just as Steve Sarkisian’s squad was set to depart Austin. That order forced the Longhorns to deplane, head back to campus for a meal, a walk-through, and meetings. The plane finally took off *seven hours late*. By the time they hit their team hotel in Baton Rouge, it was well past midnight. Head Coach Sarkisian lauded his team’s “undeniable toughness” last week, and man, did they ever need it. ESPN’s Holly Rowe reported the Horns expected to perform well despite the mess, keeping their Saturday schedule, and they sure delivered.

The stakes were sky-high heading into this one: a win meant a staggering 95 percent chance for Texas to make it into the College Football Playoff. A loss? That number plummeted to 60 percent. Every single play mattered. On the player availability front, fifth-year offensive lineman Cole Hutson and fifth-year defensive tackle Hero Kanu were both cleared from the SEC’s mandated report 90 minutes before kickoff. Kanu was even attempting to play through a torn bicep, rocking a massive brace on his arm. LSU wasn’t so lucky, with linebacker Whit Weeks confirmed out due to a fractured leg that’s kept him sidelined for almost two months.

Manning’s Early Grinds and Brown’s Unforgettable Finish

LSU won the toss and deferred to the second half, kicking it away to Texas to start the game. It was a touchback, giving senior quarterback Arch Manning and the offense good field position. The Longhorns opened with a screen to junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who navigated traffic like a pro and picked up a clean 12 yards. Fifth-year running back Raleek Brown followed that with a three-yard run. Manning then sailed a pass over Wingo’s head, bringing up 3rd and 7. But Manning stayed poised, delivering a strike to sophomore running back Michael Terry III, lined up as a wide receiver, to move the chains. In four-down territory on another 3rd and 7, Manning showed off some patience and good feet, scrambling for five yards. Needing just two more to keep the drive alive, Manning took a shot downfield… and eventually, Raleek Brown capped off the whole insane trip with the game-winning touchdown catch for that 22-21 final score.

With that monstrous win, Texas’s College Football Playoff chances skyrocket to a staggering 95 percent. That’s what you call making a statement, especially after all that pre-game drama. You gotta love seeing a team overcome that much adversity to get the job done. Meanwhile, closer to home, the Washington Huskies fought hard and pulled off a 21-14 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.