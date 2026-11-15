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The Oregon men’s basketball team had their Sunday afternoon game against Pepperdine postponed, a direct consequence of the FAA grounding flights on Friday. It’s a wild reminder that even in college hoops, unexpected forces can completely derail the schedule.

When Planes Don’t Fly, Games Get Put On Ice

Pepperdine simply couldn’t make it to Eugene in time for the game inside Matthew Arena. Now, whether this game is gone for good is still up in the air, but both schools are scrambling to find a new date. Honestly, it’d be a real shame if they can’t make it happen. It sounded like it was going to be an absolutely electric contest. Pepperdine, even at 2-2 this season, is averaging a mind-blowing 96 points per game, playing that fast-paced, run-and-gun style of basketball we all love to see.

And for our Ducks, they are absolutely rolling, sitting pretty at 3-0 and looking unstoppable. Coach Tony Stubblefield has this squad playing some of their best ball right now, fresh off a dominant 100-66 win over Mississippi Valley State. That kind of momentum is tough to stop, and a postponement like this definitely throws a wrench in the works.

Rivalry Week Heats Up Despite The Delay

With the Pepperdine game on ice, the Ducks now shift their focus to a massive rivalry showdown. Their next game is set for Thursday in Portland, a classic “Civil War” battle against Oregon State. This game, which was scheduled just a few weeks ago, just got a whole lot more spotlight.

And don’t sleep on the Beavers, either! They’re coming into this game an impressive 4-0 themselves. They’re also fresh off a win over Mississippi Valley State, beating them 81-65. Before they face the Ducks, Oregon State has a Monday matchup against East Texas A&M. If that name sounds familiar, it should: East Texas A&M is the team that pulled off a massive upset against the Sooners earlier this month, beating Oklahoma 68-64. So, the Beavers are getting a real test before this epic rivalry game.

The Ducks and Beavers are set to tip off at 6 pm on Thursday. Get ready, because you can catch all the action live on the Big Ten Network. This isn’t just another game, it’s the Civil War, and with both teams playing lights-out, it’s going to be electric.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.