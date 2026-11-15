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Tomorrow isn’t just another game. We’re staring down a Week 3 rematch against the Bengals, and if we win this one, we’re not just winning a game, we’re grabbing the inside track to be Kings in the North. This is it, folks, the kind of game that defines a season.

Chase’s Talk and a Hostile House

Ja’Marr Chase has been running his mouth this week, and we all know how that usually goes. Remember what happened the last time a rival smacked talked the Black and Gold? They got body slammed, plain and simple. This isn’t just any opponent either. Burrow, Chase, Higgins and the rest of that crew won’t make it easy. We’re walking into their house to face a division rival that’s currently on a four-game win streak. That’s a serious test, and we’ve gotta bring our absolute A-game.

No Moves, All Focus

The NFL trade deadline came and went, and our Black and Gold stood pat. No trades were made, which means the squad we’ve got is the one we’re rolling with to take on the North. There’s no distraction from new faces or last-minute deals. All the focus is on the field, on this game, on what it takes to get that win.

So get ready for tomorrow. This isn’t just about pride, it’s about the North, it’s about control. We gotta play our best, silence the talk, and prove we’re ready to take what’s ours.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.