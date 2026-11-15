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The LSU Tigers’ 2026 season? Not exactly what anyone in Baton Rouge pictured. Mid-November hits, and they have already stacked up four losses, with three coming against legit Top-10 squads like Texas, Ole Miss, and Alabama. The latest gut-punch, a 22-21 home loss to the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, saw Arch Manning rip off an incredible game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes. That kind of finish, against *another* Top-10 opponent in his first season with the Tigers, means head coach Lane Kiffin’s record against ranked teams is under a microscope, big time. And let’s be real, what that microscope is showing isn’t pretty.

The Big Picture: More Losses Than Wins Against Ranked Squads

Kiffin has bounced around a bit during his 15 seasons as a head coach, taking the reins at Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss, and now LSU. Across all those stops, his overall record against ranked teams sits at a dismal 15-28. That’s not a typo, folks. Fifteen wins, twenty-eight losses. When you narrow it down to just his time as a power-conference head coach, it barely gets better at 15-23. The numbers just scream “struggle bus” when the competition heats up. Remember that Oct. 10 loss on the road to Kentucky earlier this season? That one came before the Wildcats were even ranked. You lose to unranked teams *and* you cannot win the big ones? That’s a bad recipe for success.

Digging Deeper: Top-10 Teams Are Kiffin’s Kryptonite

If the overall ranked record is bad, Kiffin’s performance against AP Top-10 teams is truly concerning. After that heartbreaker against Texas, his record against teams in the top tier fell to a shocking 6-19. Six wins, nineteen losses against the best of the best. That’s nearly a 76% loss rate when facing a true contender.

Think about it: at Tennessee in 2009, he lost to No. 1 Florida and No. 1 Alabama. With USC, he was dropping games to No. 4 Stanford and No. 2 Oregon. Even at Florida Atlantic, he could not overcome No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 7 Oklahoma, or No. 5 Ohio State. Then came Ole Miss, where he faced a gauntlet and lost repeatedly to No. 5 Florida, No. 2 Alabama, No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Baylor, No. 10 Alabama, and No. 1 Georgia multiple times. Now, in his first year at LSU, it’s more of the same, with losses to No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Alabama, and the recent gut-punch from No. 6 Texas. It just feels like when a Top-10 team lines up across from a Kiffin-led squad, the outcome is almost predictable.

LSU has one game against a ranked opponent left on their schedule this season, the Nov. 21 matchup on the road against No. 8 Tennessee. Can Kiffin finally break this brutal trend, or will the Tigers add another tally to that frustrating record?

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.