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The Los Angeles Lakers, currently rocking an 11-2 record and riding a blistering seven-game win streak, are about to face their Pacific Division rivals, the Phoenix Suns, who just caught fire themselves, winning four of their last five to get to 5-6. This Sunday’s matchup is the first head-to-head of the season, and it just got a whole lot tougher for the purple and gold: Austin Reaves, considered the Lakers’ second-best player, is out with a heel bruise. That puts a ton of pressure on Luka Dončić to carry the load against a Suns squad that’s finally finding its rhythm.

Luka Needs to COOK, But Who Stops Booker?

There’s no doubt Luka Dončić is playing out of this world right now, and he’s easily the best player in this matchup. But with Reaves sidelined, the pressure on Dončić to shoulder the offensive load cranks way up. While Luka is doing his thing, the Lakers’ defense has to seriously step up and contain Devin Booker. Booker is playing really well as of late, averaging 25.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and five assists per game this season. You’ve got guys like Matisse Thybulle, Quentin Grimes, and even Colin Sexton who need to lock in. The goal is simple: don’t let Booker get into that rhythm he’s been finding over the last few games. If he starts hitting, this game could get away fast.

Exposing Phoenix’s Glass Jaw

You might think the Lakers are the worst rebounding team out there, but guess what? The Suns rank dead last in the entire league when it comes to crashing the boards. That’s a huge flaw, and it’s because Phoenix seriously lacks frontcourt size. This is where Walker Kessler absolutely needs to feast. He’s got to exploit that weakness and dominate the glass. The Suns will try to counter that by winning 50-50 balls and forcing turnovers, so the Lakers have to be sharper in those areas too. And get this: Phoenix also has the 26th-best defense in the league. That’s a big green light for the Lakers’ offense. They need to overwhelm the Suns right off the bat, hitting them hard early. Plus, the Lakers’ supporting cast and bench need to outplay the likes of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Luke Kennard. This is where depth wins games, especially on the road.

Don’t Let ‘Em Find Their Rhythm

Given their defensive shortcomings, the Suns’ best way to win games is often just to outshoot their opponents. They can get hot, and when they do, they’re tough to stop. While you can’t always account for one of those unusually hot shooting nights, the Lakers’ defense has to be disciplined. They absolutely cannot let the Suns get comfortable and find their rhythm from deep. This isn’t a game where the defense can be nonexistent. Every possession matters, every close-out, every contest. They need to make the Suns earn every single bucket.

The Lakers travel to the Mortgage Matchup Center to face the Suns this Sunday at 1 p.m. PT. You can catch it on Spectrum Sportsnet. It’s the first time these Pacific Division rivals clash this season, and with Austin Reaves out, you know Luka Dončić is going to put on a show. Let’s see if the rest of the squad can step up and secure that eighth straight W.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.