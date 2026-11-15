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Arizona State just punched its ticket to bowl season, and you won’t believe the absolute chaos they went through to get there. Forced to fly Saturday morning thanks to a nationwide FAA ground stop, the Sun Devils still rolled into Orlando, two time zones away, and beat UCF 26-13 in a battle for bowl eligibility. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement after a travel nightmare.

Chaos, Coach’s Quote, No Excuses

Seriously, imagine this: The Sun Devils took off from Phoenix at 7:25 a.m. local time, landing in Orlando at 12:47 p.m. That’s less than five hours before kickoff. Players were stretching on the tarmac at Orlando International before hustling to a nearby hotel for a rushed pregame meal and meetings. It sounds like a movie plot, not real life college football.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham summed up the whole wild ride perfectly, saying, “That was utter chaos, moving 200 people across the country on different times and you’re staying in different places and they handled it as flawlessly as we could possibly handle the situation.” But then, he dropped the mic: “I got told something when I was a high school coach, ‘Excuses are like buttholes, everybody has them and they all stink.’ And that’s what tonight would have been. Just an excuse. At the end of the day, we were going to take the field for 60 minutes and play a football game. You’re going to get it done or you’re not, and nobody’s going to care what the circumstance was because nobody cares about circumstances. They care about results.” Tell ’em, coach! UCF head coach Scott Frost, for his part, tried to dismiss the “narrative” of ASU’s disadvantage, stating his team “played better” and “made more plays.” Sure, coach. Sure.

Freshman Firepower and Time Control

So, how did ASU pull off this insane victory despite the travel? They leaned hard on their freshman backfield duo, and those guys showed UP. Quarterback Jake Fette was sharp, completing 21 of 36 passes for 192 yards. But it was running back Cardae Mack who really controlled the game, churning out 111 yards on 25 carries, including a touchdown. The Sun Devils absolutely owned the clock, controlling the ball for nearly 38 minutes of the game. That kind of ball-control offense is exactly what you need when your team just got off a cross-country flight. This win pushes Arizona State to a 6-4 overall record, 4-3 in the Big 12, securing that bowl spot.

Knights’ Offense Stumbles at Home

On the flip side, UCF is reeling after what’s now their second straight dud at home since their big win over BYU. They got hammered 41-9 by Baylor on October 30, and this loss to ASU drops them to 5-5 overall, 3-4 in conference play. Their offense struggled hard, managing only 54 rushing yards and converting just 2 of 9 on third down. They only found the end zone once on three trips inside the red zone. Quarterback Alonza Barnett III did connect on 21 of 30 throws for 257 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown to Tyren Hornes, but that came far too late to change the outcome. Wide receiver Josh Derry continued his hot streak with his second straight 100-yard receiving game, catching seven balls for 137 yards. But it wasn’t enough, especially after Barnett showed clear frustration as the first half ended, following a pair of sacks that absolutely swung momentum ASU’s way.

This win isn’t just about bowl eligibility for Arizona State, it’s about proving their grit and resilience when everything was stacked against them. For UCF, it casts serious doubt on whether they’ll even make it to a bowl game themselves. That’s the difference between results and excuses, right there.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.