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Indiana just dropped a 27-13 smackdown on USC, and it wasn’t just a win, it was a statement. This team, America’s defending national champs, now winners in 25 of their last 26 games, officially declared their inevitable playoff status on the field after Coach Curt Cignetti fired off a savage X post days earlier. He wasn’t subtle, asking, “Bad losses don’t count anymore? Are first downs still 10 yards?” and then he absolutely drenched that post with cry-laughing and clown emojis. Yeah, Coach Cig did that.

Coach Cig’s Receipts Are Coming In Hot

You can’t say Coach Cignetti doesn’t back up his words. On a picture-perfect, sunshine-drenched afternoon, his Hoosiers took a 13-all deadlock and just broke USC. Wide receiver Charlie Becker, an absolute rock on that field, sealed the deal with a 42-yard scoring catch. It was his second of the day, with an earlier one wiped out by a penalty, but this one counted, putting the final dagger in the Trojans. Becker, after his three-catch, 75-yard, one-touchdown performance, summed it up perfectly: “We’re just a ton of gritty guys who are willing to do whatever it takes for each other.” He went on about laying their lives out and trusting the process. You know what? When you’re winning 25 of 26 games and have 27 wins by 10 or more points since the beginning, that’s not just talk, that’s substance.

And get this, they did it with a brand new starting quarterback! Grant Wilson, a seventh-year college player from the D.C. suburbs, found out just last Monday, November 9, he was getting the start. Talk about a “classic Cig” move. Wilson, in his first collegiate start in two years and his first-ever as a Power Four conference starter, lit it up for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Coach Cig clearly has a knack for finding resolve in this team, no matter the injuries or changes.

USC’s Familiar Meltdown Under Lincoln Riley Continues

Meanwhile, for USC, it’s the same old song and dance. Lincoln Riley, that eight-figure coach, keeps driving the Trojans insane with another loss. They were “tantalizingly close” in five years under Riley, but that’s all they ever are: close. They had opportunities against Indiana, sure, but they ended up as footnotes, again. The defending champs called them “still Charmin-soft” after the game, and honestly, the facts speak for themselves. Their big moment now? Maybe ruining UCLA’s bid for a perfect regular season in two weeks. Killer. Is that what an eight-figure coach gets you these days?

Indiana has injuries and a starting-quarterback change, but they have substance. USC has “opportunities” and a history of being “close.” The difference is clear. Coach Cig isn’t just winning games, he’s building a powerhouse that knows how to win, a team that responds to his challenges, even the ones he sends out with clown emojis on X.

Next up, we’ll see if USC can salvage any pride against UCLA. As for Indiana, they just keep marching, proving every single week that Coach Cig’s confidence, and his social media jabs, are completely justified.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.