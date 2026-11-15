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Jackson Arnold absolutely flipped the script Saturday night, leading UNLV to a stunning 21-17 road victory over No. 23 New Mexico. This wasn’t just any win, it completely spoiled the Lobos’ first-ever home game as a ranked team in the Associated Press poll, and man, did Arnold make them work for it.

Lobos Start Strong, Then Go Quiet

New Mexico came out firing, leaning hard on their power rushing attack and a seriously stout defense. They jumped ahead 14-0, making everyone think this ranked home debut was gonna be a party. Scottre Humphrey punched in a 3-yard score in the first quarter, and then Toa Fa’avae hit Cade Keith for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the second. That Lobos D was suffocating early, but their offense just couldn’t keep that heat on. Right before halftime, Arnold found Keyan Burnett for an 18-yard score, and you just knew that was the spark for the second half.

Arnold’s Fourth-Quarter Takeover

After that rough start, Arnold turned into a total beast. He threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns, plus he chewed up 98 yards on the ground himself. In the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, he uncorked a massive 43-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 17-14 with just 11:40 left. But he wasn’t done! He then busted out a 44-yard quarterback draw, racing into the end zone for the 21-17 lead with 7:26 on the clock. What a wild finish, and it secured UNLV’s fifth straight road win against the Lobos.

Conference Title Hopes Still Alive For Both

This win keeps UNLV (6-4 overall, 4-2 Mountain West) firmly in the mix for the conference title race. For No. 23 New Mexico (8-2 overall, 5-1), this loss is a brutal blow, almost certainly knocking them out of the rankings after only two weeks. But don’t count them out just yet, they’re still a front-runner for that conference championship. Next up, UNLV is at San Jose on Saturday, and New Mexico heads to Wyoming on Friday night. These conference matchups are getting intense!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.