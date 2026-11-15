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Indiana quarterback Grant Wilson just torched No. 14 USC for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant 27-13 win, and here is the kicker: he was battling the flu all week. Coach Curt Cignetti didn’t even flinch, making the call to start Wilson just hours after the then-backup orchestrated a massive comeback win against Minnesota back on October 31. The Hoosiers, now sitting at No. 5 with a 9-1 record, proved they’re the real deal, even with their signal-caller under the weather.

The “No-Brainer” QB Call

Cignetti didn’t need a full off week to figure out who was running his offense against USC. He made his decision on Wilson within hours of that epic Minnesota comeback. “I kind of made that decision really the night that we beat Minnesota,” Cignetti said after the USC game, adding that it was “confirmed” when he woke up and “supported by everybody in the organization.” Think about that. The dude had the flu, missed practice during the off week, and Cignetti still had zero second thoughts. “Not really,” he said when asked if he doubted the call. He used the bye week to check out other QBs like Tyler Cherry and Jacob Bell during those shorter practices, but Wilson was his guy. Josh Hoover, who started the first eight games but suffered an upper-body injury against Ohio State, was fully available and warming up with the second team, but it didn’t matter. Cignetti knew what he had in Wilson.

Flu Game For The Ages

Wilson absolutely validated Cignetti’s confidence, putting up monster numbers. He threw for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns, completing five passes that went for 20-plus yards. The dagger? A 42-yard score to Charlie Becker in the final minutes that sealed the deal. It wasn’t just about the stats, though. Wilson showcased the explosive passing game that had been missing as the offense struggled after Hoover’s injury. Indiana leaned on him to attack the secondary deep from the jump. Wilson kept it humble after the game, talking about the team standard. “It’s a standard that coach Cig holds all of us to,” Wilson said. “Any time that someone has to step up and play, it’s the same expectation. Just go out there and play, have fun.” This guy just played through the flu and had fun doing it while beating a ranked opponent. You gotta love that energy!

Locker Room Confidence

The way Cignetti told Wilson about the starting gig was classic, according to the quarterback. “He pulled me to the side while out there at practice, and he goes, you’re gonna go with the ones,” Wilson re-enacted for reporters, then added, “And then he turned around and walked away.” Short, sweet, and straight to the point. It wasn’t a total shock, though, as Wilson had been getting first-team reps due to Hoover’s shoulder injury, which Wilson acknowledged was “tough.” He worked exclusively with the ones leading into the USC game, and Cignetti gave him more encouragement throughout the week. “He just told me to go out there and just do my thing,” Wilson said. “He had confidence in me, and the team had confidence in me.” And boy, did it show. The No. 5 Hoosiers are rolling at 9-1, 6-1 in the Big Ten, and Wilson’s flu game might just be the moment they prove they’re a force to be reckoned with. What a statement win for Indiana.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.