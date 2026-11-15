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Arizona State rolled into Orlando less than four hours before kickoff on Saturday, battled through a nationwide FAA ground stop, and still walked away with a 26-13 victory over UCF. This isn’t just about a win, it’s about the pure, unadulterated fire from head coach Kenny Dillingham, who dropped a quote after the game that should be plastered in every locker room.

“Excuses Are Like Buttholes”

Forget the travel chaos, forget the ground stop, forget arriving basically right before the coin toss. Dillingham wasn’t having any of it. “Excuses are like buttholes. Everybody has them, and they all stink,” he declared after the win. That’s a mic-drop quote if there ever was one, and it perfectly encapsulates the mentality his Sun Devils brought to the field. He wasn’t willing to let the incredible circumstances be an “excuse” for anything less than a victory. He doubled down, saying, “That’s what tonight would have been. It’s just an excuse. At the end of the day, you’re going to take the field for 60 minutes and play a football game, and you’re either gonna get it done or you’re not. Nobody’s going to care what the circumstance was.” Talk about setting the tone for your team!

The Unbelievable Road to Victory

This wasn’t just a tough travel day; it was a straight-up logistical nightmare. Arizona State was originally supposed to leave Phoenix Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. local time, but a nationwide FAA ground stop shut everything down. They rescheduled their four-hour flight for Saturday at 6 a.m. local time, pushing them to arrive just before the game. The Big 12 actually had to step in and move Saturday’s kickoff back two hours to 5:30 p.m. ET just to give them a shot. This latest snag follows a season that’s already been a marathon, with the Sun Devils traveling to Texas A&M and playing Kansas in London back in September. They’ve powered through eight straight weeks since an early bye, including brutal road matchups against ranked Texas Tech and BYU.

Finishing Strong for ASU

Now sitting at a respectable 6-4, Arizona State has shown incredible grit through an absurd schedule. This win against UCF, despite all the hurdles, proves what Dillingham’s “no excuses” philosophy can achieve. They’ll need that same mentality to close out the season. The Sun Devils now face a challenging two-game stretch, hosting No. 25 Oklahoma State before hitting the road one more time to take on No. 23 Arizona. If they can keep this energy, this absolute refusal to back down, they could be looking at a seriously strong finish to what has been anything but a smooth ride.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.