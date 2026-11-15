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The Detroit Pistons hit a wall Saturday night, falling hard to the Miami Heat, 137-117, despite Cade Cunningham dropping 33 points. That’s right, 33 points from your star, and still a 20-point loss on the road. The Heat just had too much, and the Pistons struggled to keep pace offensively. This loss moves Detroit’s early season record to 8-4.

Miami’s Big Guns Go Off

The Heat came out firing, and let’s be real, the Pistons just couldn’t slow them down. Giannis Antetokounmpo was an absolute monster, racking up 34 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks. He shot an insane 13-for-17 from the field! Think about that. He had 37 points the night before against Cleveland, too. Klay Thompson wasn’t far behind, sinking six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points. And Bam Adebayo? He chipped in 20 points and two of Miami’s 14 total blocks, after also putting up 37 points on Friday night. The Heat’s starters just ran wild.

On the Pistons’ side, it was a cold night from the perimeter. They shot a dismal 11-for-34 from beyond the arc, just 32%. You can’t keep up with that kind of Heat firepower when your own shots aren’t falling, can you?

Foul Trouble and an Early Exit Derail Detroit

Cade Cunningham, coming off a ridiculous 52-point, 11-assist, zero-turnover masterpiece against the Washington Wizards just two nights prior, kept pushing. He put up 16 of his 33 points in the first half and ended the game with eight assists and five rebounds. But even his heroics couldn’t overcome everything else going wrong.

Remember Ausar Thompson? The guy who snagged his first career triple-double against Washington? He barely saw the floor in the first half because of foul trouble. Two fouls in the first two minutes, then his third less than a minute into the second quarter after shoving former Piston Simone Fontecchio. He finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 18 minutes. What could have been if he wasn’t sidelined?

Then came the injury hit. Duncan Robinson exited with left thigh soreness with 4:17 left in the second quarter. He was designated questionable to return but missed the rest of the game, forcing Kevin Huerter to start the second half in his place. Huerter did his part, scoring 20 points, seven assists, and three blocks on 9-for-15 shooting, 60%.

The second quarter was a mess for the Pistons. They only scored four second-chance points despite grabbing 12 offensive rebounds. They shot a brutal 25% overall and 1-for-10 from three in that quarter alone, missing their first nine attempts. You can’t win like that, especially when you’re trailing 68-60 at halftime.

The Center Void Haunts Again

The struggle at the center position was glaring. John Collins, making his third straight start there, was scoreless in the first half and missed all six of his shots. Paul Reed offered a bit more with four points and four rebounds, but he also racked up three fouls. Detroit just couldn’t convert in the paint, hitting only 12 of 26 shots there in the first half, a mere 46.2%.

They tried to rally after halftime, hitting four of their first five 3-pointers, with Collins finally getting on the board with two of them. But it was short-lived. The Heat went on a 17-6 run, and suddenly the Pistons were down 99-82. Back-to-back-to-back triples from Antetokounmpo, Thompson, and Davion Mitchell just put the nail in the coffin, stretching the lead to 19 with under four minutes left. Even grabbing a season-high 21 offensive rebounds for 18 second-chance points couldn’t change the outcome. Tough night, to say the least.

Dropping to 8-4 on the season, this was a hard pill to swallow for the Pistons. You get that kind of performance from Cunningham, but you still lose by 20? It just shows how many pieces have to click for this team to get a win. They’ve got to clean up those offensive woes and figure out their defensive schemes fast if they want to get back on track early in the season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.