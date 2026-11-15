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The Dallas Mavericks delivered their second straight pitiful performance on Saturday, dropping a 127-117 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. This wasn’t some powerhouse opponent, either. Dallas literally gave away a winnable game against a severely shorthanded Cavs squad that had four of its five regular starters sitting out due to a mix of injuries and brutal travel difficulties.

The Cavs’ Impossible Situation and Dallas’s Missed Shot

You can’t make this stuff up. The Cavaliers were already battling injuries, with multiple names listed on their official report. But the real kicker was the travel nightmare they faced, dealing with a temporary ground stop at all U.S. airports on their way back home from a game in Miami on Thursday. This brutal combination meant Dallas faced what was essentially the Cavaliers’ bench unit. This looked like the perfect “get-right” opportunity for Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, especially after their off night in Thursday’s 133-94 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves. But, as we painfully saw, that’s not what happened.

That Crushing 38-20 Second Quarter

Despite battling to a 33-33 tie at the end of the first quarter, fueled by an unlikely early scoring surge from Caleb Martin, the Mavericks completely collapsed in the second. Martin had paced Dallas with nine points through the opening frame on perfect 4-of-4 shooting, even hitting his only three-point attempt. He even got a sweet dunk off a Thomas Bryant bad pass to put Dallas up 22-20 at one point. His first seven points came in the first 4:35 of the game, an impressive start. But his early heroics were absolutely no harbinger of good things to come. The second quarter was an absolute disaster, a stunning 38-20 beatdown by a beleaguered Cavaliers team.

The Dallas defense? Nonexistent. Seriously, it was nowhere to be found. The Cavs, featuring big performances from Thomas Bryant (14 points, six rebounds in the first half), rookie second-rounder Meleek Thomas (13 first-half points on 3-of-6 from downtown), and Tyrese Proctor (13 points and six boards), ran wild. Meanwhile, Flagg and Irving, the guys who were supposed to turn things around, combined for a pathetic 4-of-18 shooting performance in the first half, scoring just 14 points between them. This is a disturbing trend, folks, following their combined 22 points in that lopsided loss to Minnesota on Thursday. The Cavs didn’t just win the quarter; they took a 33-33 tie and blew it into a rout.

What This Loss Tells Us For the Season Ahead

Kyrie Irving ended up leading all scorers with 34 points, hitting seven three-pointers, but he had absolutely no one riding shotgun with him. This loss, against a team that was essentially playing with one arm tied behind its back, is a huge red flag for the Mavericks. They are now 7-6 on the season. If they can’t capitalize on a situation like this, what does it mean for the tough games ahead? It’s time for Dallas to figure out their defensive woes and find some consistency, or this season could go south real fast.

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Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.