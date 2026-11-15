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Jake Oettinger just went from allowing a season-high six goals on Thursday to pitching a 22-save shutout against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. That’s right, a clean sheet in a massive 2-0 win, just 48 hours after being pulled from an 8-3 drubbing by Winnipeg. Talk about a bounce-back for the books!

Oettinger’s Unbelievable Redemption Arc

Just two days earlier, the guy was yanked after giving up six goals. Seriously, his last three starts saw him surrender 14 goals, including that brutal six-spot against Winnipeg. He hadn’t recorded a shutout since way back on October 17. Remember those first six games? He had *three* shutouts then, even a 4-0 whitewash of Buffalo on October 8. So, this performance? This was pure redemption, his fourth shutout of the season.

Midway through the third period, with the Stars’ defense holding strong on a Sabres five-on-four power play, Oettinger was huge. Moments later, Jack Quinn broke away point-blank, and Oettinger stretched out his right leg for a ridiculous save. Quinn got another chance seconds later, but again, Oettinger was there. That’s clutch, plain and simple.

Benn’s Milestone and Team Grit

It wasn’t just Oettinger, though the spotlight is definitely on him. Stars captain Jamie Benn snapped the scoreless tie late in the second period, bagging his 1,000th career point in his 18th season, putting Dallas up 1-0. What a milestone for the captain! Then, with just 40 seconds left, Wyatt Johnston sealed it on a power play, getting assists from Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz for the 2-0 final.

The team’s defensive effort was solid all night. They killed five penalties in the game, three of them in the first period alone, yet still managed to outshoot the Sabres 10-6 in that opening frame. By the end, Dallas had a commanding 30-22 shot advantage. The Sabres killed two Stars power plays in the first, but couldn’t convert their own opportunities.

The Stars don’t get much time to celebrate this one, they host the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Sabres are off until Tuesday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers. Talk about a quick turnaround, both for Oettinger and the schedule!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.