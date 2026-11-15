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Jake Oettinger just pulled off one of the craziest bounces back we’ve seen, making 22 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night. Just two days prior, he was yanked from a game after letting a season-high six goals past him. Talk about a statement game.

Oettinger’s Clutch Performance

This wasn’t just any win for Oettinger. This was his fourth shutout of the season, and his first since October 17. Remember, he started hot, posting shutouts in three of Dallas’ first six games, including a 4-0 win against these same Sabres on October 8. But things got rocky fast, with him letting in 14 goals in his last three starts, including that brutal six-goal outing in an 8-3 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday. So to go from getting pulled for six goals to a clean sheet in 48 hours? That’s pure grit. He was tested too, with the Stars’ defense holding off the Sabres during a furious five-on-four power play midway through the third. Moments later, Oettinger splayed out his right leg to absolutely stone a point-blank breakaway from Jack Quinn. Seconds after that, Quinn had another chance, and Oettinger was there again. This guy was locked in.

Benn’s Milestone and Johnston’s Clincher

While Oettinger was busy denying everything, Stars captain Jamie Benn snapped a scoreless game late in the second period, burying a goal that wasn’t just huge for the 1-0 lead, it was his 1,000th career point in his 18-year career! What a moment for the captain. Then, Wyatt Johnston put the icing on the cake, scoring on a power play with 40 seconds left, with assists from Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz, making it a final 2-0. The Stars showed some serious discipline on defense, killing three penalties in the first period and five total for the game. They outshot Buffalo 30-22, too, proving they were pushing the pace right from the jump with a 10-6 shot advantage in the opening frame. The Sabres did manage to kill two Stars power plays in the first, but it wasn’t enough to break Oettinger.

Next up, the Stars host the Florida Panthers on Sunday. The Sabres will hit the road to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. With Oettinger showing he can bounce back huge, it’ll be wild to see if Dallas can keep this defensive intensity locked in. Every game counts now that we’re deep into the season.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.