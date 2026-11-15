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Indiana football rolled into Saturday’s game against USC with a different signal caller, slotting Grant Wilson in as the starting quarterback. But seriously, who cares about the new QB when wide receiver Charlie Becker absolutely became *the* focal point against USC, especially with Josh Hoover out of the lineup? Dude straight up delivered the dagger touchdown late in that 27-13 romp right there in Bloomington! And after snatching that huge win, Becker didn’t just walk off the field. Nah, he dropped a poignant message for the whole Hoosiers nation. You know they’re still talking about what he said after that performance.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.