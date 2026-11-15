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Mauricio Pochettino’s run with the U.S. national team is winding down, a bittersweet end to an adventure that saw one stimulating World Cup, but is getting cut short because of Manchester United’s “irresistible allure.” Before he can jet off to Old Trafford, though, he’s got one last gig: the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. And any worries that his impending exit would throw the team off? Totally extinguished. Two days after Pochettino told them he’d accepted United’s offer, the Americans came out firing, delivering a dominant 6-0 drubbing of Haiti in Saturday’s first leg at Nu Stadium.

The Unstoppable Drubbing Before the Goodbye

Yeah, Haiti’s defense might have been horrible, but let’s be real: Pochettino had his squad playing quality soccer, extending their winning streak to five games. The commitment was off the charts, even with all the rumors flying around. “Thank you to the players, to the staff, to everyone because the commitment we showed was what we wanted from the beginning in this journey together more than two years ago,” Pochettino said. “That is why I am so happy. They were very, very professional from the day they started to see all the rumors, and then when we confirmed [the United move] a few days ago, we were so proud how they managed the situation.”

In their first appearances since the World Cup, Christian Pulisic went off, scoring twice in a two-minute gap early in the second half. Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun also got in on the action, contributing to a five-goal second half explosion that pretty much made Tuesday’s second leg in Cincinnati almost meaningless. Auston Trusty and teenager Julian Hall were responsible for the first two goals, setting the tone early. Captain Tyler Adams nailed it, saying, “We know we had a job to do, and you could see we were focused on it.” The bond Pochettino built with his players is clearly intact, no doubt about it.

Players Speak: Gratitude and Future Moves

You know it’s a crazy business, and the players are clearly handling it with class. In their first comments since the announcement, everyone said they were happy for Pochettino. Balogun put it best: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We have to respect that and understand that. It’s a part of the business. I wish him all the best, and I’m very grateful for everything he’s done for the national team. I’ve played my best football for the national team under Pochettino. He’s come in and really shaken things up. I’m someone who’s benefited from that.”

And speaking of benefiting, the speculation has already started: Balogun, who’s apparently looking to leave Monaco this winter, could potentially land in Manchester with Pochettino. Balogun acknowledged it, saying, “Obviously the connection, and him going, it’s just natural” that it would lead to speculation. Adams, who plays for Bournemouth, is going to see his old coach again in the Premier League. “Listen: Anybody that’s been in the football world long enough knows these kinds of things happen,” Adams said. “I’ve had plenty of coaches throughout my career, and I’m definitely thankful for this opportunity I’ve had to work under Mauricio. He’s made me a better person and player. Taught us a lot.”

So, while Pochettino prepares for his big move to Old Trafford, the USMNT showed up, showed out, and showed everyone they are locked in. Tuesday’s second leg in Cincinnati is on the schedule, but after that 6-0 clinic, the real question is how this team builds on this momentum without their head coach. It’s gonna be wild to watch how they carry this fire forward.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.