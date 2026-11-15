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The Detroit Pistons just took a gut punch, falling hard to the Miami Heat, 137-117, on the road at Kaseya Center. This loss marks their second road defeat of the season, bringing their overall record to 8-4. It is getting crystal clear that All-NBA center Jalen Duren, sidelined since October 23 with a hamstring strain, is not just missed, he’s absolutely vital.

Duren’s Absence Looms Large As Heat Feast

You wanna talk about carrying a team? Cade Cunningham followed up his insane 52-point, 11-assist masterclass against the Wizards with another monster night: 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds against Miami. Kevin Huerter chipped in a solid 20 points. But even with that kind of offensive firepower, it wasn’t enough. The Pistons, who were actually 6-3 *without* Duren after that double-overtime win over Washington, simply got outmuscled. The Heat knew Detroit lacked size, and they exploited it mercilessly. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Miami with a dominant 34 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists, while Klay Thompson added 26 points, including six triples. You could see the impact of Duren’s absence clear as day; Miami took full advantage in a way Washington just couldn’t.

Foul Trouble and Injuries Pile Up For Detroit

As if Duren being out wasn’t enough of a problem, other Pistons players had a rough go of it. Ausar Thompson, unlike Cunningham, couldn’t find his rhythm. Foul trouble wrecked his first half, limiting his minutes and keeping him from making any real impact. He picked up two fouls within the first two minutes of the first quarter, then another offensive foul early in the second. That’s just brutal for a young guy trying to contribute. To add insult to injury, Duncan Robinson, who had been one of the Pistons’ most dependable offensive threats in the game, had his night cut short midway through the second quarter. He left with left thigh soreness after scoring 10 points, including two 3-pointers, in just 16 minutes. Losing a key offensive contributor mid-game? That’s just the kind of thing that compounds issues when your star big man is already out.

This Pistons squad has shown they can compete without Duren, but this loss to the Heat is a glaring reminder of what they’re truly missing. Duren is making progress, which is good, but he’s still expected to miss at least two more weeks. Can the Pistons keep their heads above water and stay competitive until he’s back, or will their lack of size continue to be their undoing on this road trip? They’ve got to find some answers, fast.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.