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USC football just took a brutal 27-13 road loss to Indiana on Saturday, sending their season record tumbling to 7-3 overall and a shaky 4-3 in Big Ten play. This wasn’t just another defeat, it was the kind of performance that lights a fire under the fanbase, and the social media reaction was absolutely nuclear.

The Internet Explodes: Fans Target Riley and Maiava

As you’d expect when a team with USC’s talent drops one like this, the internet exploded. Fans wasted no time hitting up social media, and the heat was *intense*. The target practice was pretty clear: head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Jayden Maiava caught most of the flak. People were calling out “Year five” for Riley, clearly signaling impatience, and the general sentiment was a resounding “Not good enough.” You could feel the frustration coming through the screens.

Why This 7-3 Record Is Stinging So Bad

Falling to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play isn’t just about the numbers; it’s about the expectations. After this 27-13 thumping from Indiana, it’s clear the Trojans aren’t living up to their hype. Social media comments like “Ouch” and “Adios” summed up the despair from a lot of the faithful, while even “NFL fans are paying attention” was a reaction, suggesting the struggles of players like Maiava are on a larger radar. There was undoubtedly some “Internal joy” from rival fanbases watching the meltdown unfold.

This 27-13 punch to the gut isn’t just another loss. With the record now at 7-3, 4-3 in conference play, every snap from here on out is under a microscope. Can Riley and Maiava somehow silence the critics, or is this early November slide a sign of bigger problems? We’ll be watching closely to see how they respond to this kind of intense pressure.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.