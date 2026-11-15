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Marc-Andre Fleury, the beloved goaltender who backstopped multiple championships, received a unanimous vote into the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The city of Pittsburgh, known for its deep sports passion, absolutely buzzed with emotion as the organization honored some of its all-time greats at PPG Paints Arena before the Penguins hit the ice against the Ottawa Senators.

A Night for Legends: Fleury and Murphy Take Center Stage

It was a seriously emotional night for Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, when he heard that unanimous vote for his induction. He poured his heart out, saying the organization gave him “the chance to live my dream and play here for so long,” which is why it’s always “a special place for me to come back.” You could feel the love from the crowds, who gave a massive standing ovation for Fleury, Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford, and Jack McGregor’s family. For thousands of fans, it truly was a “special hockey night in Pittsburgh.”

Before Fleury’s time, though, there was Larry Murphy, a star defenseman from the back-to-back championship teams of the early 1990s. Murphy spoke about hoisting the Cup twice, an experience he’ll clearly never forget. “Everything about it, of course, actually getting your hands on the cup, the honor,” he said. “The skate around the ice with it was something I’ll never forget, but also the reaction of the city of Pittsburgh. It was the first cup for this franchise.” Imagine that feeling! He also remembered the airport when they arrived back in town, saying “you really got a sense, right then and there, just how much that meant to the city.”

From Vision to Victory: Rutherford and McGregor’s Impact

The Hall of Fame class wasn’t just about the guys on the ice. Jim Rutherford, who served as the Penguins general manager from 2014 to 2021, joined the inductees. He felt truly honored to be part of Pittsburgh, calling it a “true sports town.” Rutherford reflected on his time, saying, “With the group that we had and the run that we had, it was just one of those, two of those, years that were just a dream come true.”

And let’s not forget Jack McGregor. Fans got to watch a video tribute to his incredible vision, which brought the NHL officially back to Pittsburgh in 1966 after a 36-year absence. His family accepted the posthumous honor, a testament to how he laid the groundwork for so many talented players and their loyal fans. That’s the kind of dedication that builds a franchise, right?

The night was packed with history, emotion, and pure hockey reverence. After such an incredible ceremony, you know the Penguins had to feel that energy heading into their game against the Ottawa Senators. What a way to celebrate the legends who made that franchise what it is today!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.