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North Carolina just took a brutal 16-14 loss to the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, but the real story, the one that’s going to sting in Chapel Hill, is starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. going down with an injury in the third quarter after a nasty hit. The Tar Heels, who went into the game as 3.5-point underdogs against a 6-3 Louisville squad, are now sitting at 5-5 on the season, and the immediate future at QB looks uncertain.

Edwards Jr. Goes Down in Brutal Cardinals Loss

Man, this one was a rollercoaster, and not the fun kind. The Tar Heels, playing at home, struggled to get their offense really humming despite starting strong with a Benjamin Hall rushing touchdown that put them up 7-3 in the first quarter. But then, a costly fumble from Edwards Jr. in the second quarter gave Louisville a short field at the 21-yard line. The Cardinals capitalized big time, punching it in with a four-play touchdown drive to snatch the lead back. UNC trailed 13-7 at halftime, and you could feel the momentum shift.

Then came the true gut punch. After a scoreless third quarter that saw UNC miss a crucial 39-yard field goal, Edwards Jr. was sidelined with an injury after taking a sack. Just like that, freshman Travis Burgess was thrown into the fire. Talk about high pressure! Edwards Jr. had completed 10 of 14 passes for 120 yards before exiting, but it was all Burgess after that.

Belichick’s Progress and Offensive Surges

Even with the tough loss, Coach Bill Belichick, in just his second season with the Tar Heels, has undeniably pushed this program forward. They are currently 5-5 overall, which already surpasses last season’s 4-8 finish. With two games left on the schedule, North Carolina cannot finish below last season’s .333 winning percentage, which is a solid step up, no doubt.

A huge part of that progress has been Edwards Jr. before his injury, slinging 18 touchdown passes this season. That blows past last year’s starting QB Gio Lopez, who had 10 total. And let’s not forget sophomore running back Demon June, who’s been a beast on the ground with eight touchdowns this season, a massive leap from his freshman year when he had just two with the Blue Devils. Benjamin Hall also showed up huge in this game, scoring two rushing touchdowns, including that crucial late one to cut the lead to two points. The talent is clearly there.

Fourth Quarter Heartbreak Seals the Deal

Louisville extended their lead to 16-7 with a fourth-quarter field goal after UNC turned the ball over on downs, making it a two-score game with just under 7:30 left. But these Tar Heels fought back! Hall punched in another rushing touchdown after a 3:45 drive, bringing the deficit down to just two points late in the game. The defense stepped up big, getting the offense the ball back right after the two-minute warning. The stage was set for a comeback, right? But on fourth down, Burgess threw an interception, sealing the 16-14 win for the Cardinals. Burgess finished with 6 completions on 11 attempts for 59 yards, 0 touchdowns, and that game-ending pick. Just brutal to watch.

Now, the Tar Heels have to pick themselves up off the mat. They hit the road next Saturday to face the Virginia Cavaliers at 12:30 p.m. ET, before closing out the season at home against the NC State Wolfpack. Every single game matters for these guys, especially now with Edwards Jr.’s status completely up in the air. Can they rally and finish strong, building on the progress Belichick has made this season? We’ll be watching!

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.