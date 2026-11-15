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UFC’s 2027 calendar just got a whole lot clearer, folks, because the promotion announced a slew of Fight Night main events during Saturday’s UFC 334 broadcast that are gonna kick off the new year with a bang. Get ready, because after the New Year, we’re looking at some absolutely massive clashes including Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia, Joe Pyfer vs. Bo Nickal, and Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim.

Dallas Kicks Off 2027 With a Stacked Card

The promotion isn’t wasting any time, opening up 2027 in Dallas on January 16. That card is gonna be fire, with former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez making his return against Steve Garcia in what’s sure to be a wild main event. But wait, there’s more! Also announced for that Dallas showdown is a welterweight battle between Daniel Rodriguez and the three-time KSW champion Roberto Soldic. And if that wasn’t enough, we’re also getting Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Chidi Njokuani. Dallas is getting a full slate of action right out of the gate!

Reschedules and Shifts: Meta APEX and Cleveland Get Their Due

Just one week after Dallas, the UFC is heading back to the Meta APEX on January 23 for a rescheduled banger: Sean Brady vs. Gabriel Bonfim. These two were supposed to headline a Fight Night on November 7, but Brady had to pull out on short notice. That forced the matchmakers to pivot to a heavyweight surprise, Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker. Now, Brady and Bonfim get their shot, and you know they’ll be ready to bring it. Then, looking ahead to February, the final new matchup announced is a clash between ranked middleweights Joe Pyfer and Bo Nickal. This one was initially expected for UFC 336 next month, but it got shifted to headline the Cleveland card on February 13. Talk about a main event that’s gonna shake up the middleweight division!

So what’s next for fight fans? While no fights were announced for it yet, UFC 337 is set to go down in Orlando, Florida, on February 20. And don’t forget, before all these new announcements, the only event publicly confirmed for next year was UFC 336 in Toronto, which already boasts a championship fight with UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape, plus Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title. The new year is looking absolutely stacked, and we’re just getting started!

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.