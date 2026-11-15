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Jelani McDonald, Texas’s senior defensive back, absolutely exploded onto the national scene Saturday night, snagging three interceptions against LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt in a crucial Week 11 showdown in Baton Rouge. This wasn’t just any game, either, it was a make-or-break clash with potential playoff implications for both teams after some up-and-down seasons.

A Ball-Hawking Masterclass in a Crucial Matchup

Man, what a night. Both Arch Manning and Leavitt were throwing picks left and right, combining for five interceptions before the third quarter even wrapped up. Texas desperately needed a win to stay off the CFP bubble, and LSU was staring down elimination from the race. With the star passers struggling to take care of the ball, McDonald stepped up big time. Two of his three picks came in the red zone, too, talk about clutch plays when it mattered most.

McDonald is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound beast from Waco, Texas. He was a four-star prospect who committed to his home state, playing his entire collegiate career with the Longhorns. By his junior year in 2025, he was already a starting safety. Before this epic Saturday night, he had 5 interceptions across 48 career games, including 26 starts. But this game? This was next level.

Each Pick More Electric Than the Last

McDonald was just in the right place at the right time all night long. His first pick came late in the first quarter against Leavitt, a leaping grab where he was one of three Texas defenders swarming the throw. You could feel the momentum shift right then.

Then came the second one. Leavitt’s receiver hit the deck mid-play, and McDonald just waltzed in for an easy catch in the end zone. That pick stopped the Tigers from taking the lead, a huge momentum killer for LSU.

But he wasn’t done! Even after celebrating with a fake sword on the sidelines, McDonald had one more trick up his sleeve. In the third quarter, with Leavitt trying to extend LSU’s lead, McDonald snagged his third pick in the exact same spot as his second. He leaned over the receiver for a perfectly timed grab. It was a career night, no doubt about it.

What an absolutely incredible performance for Jelani McDonald. While his three-interception night put him close, it wasn’t quite enough to tie the all-time college football record of four picks in a single game, a mark currently held by four players, including the Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell from his Toledo days in 2022. Still, three picks in a game with playoff implications? That’s the kind of performance that puts a defensive back firmly on the map and makes you wonder what else he’ll do as Texas fights for its season.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.