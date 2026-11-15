Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Indiana football delivered a brutal 27-13 loss to No. 18 USC on Saturday night in Bloomington, pushing the Trojans perilously close to yet another mediocre finish. This result means USC is staring down a potential third season with eight wins or fewer in just four years, with Fox Sports reporting that only an upcoming matchup for Los Angeles separates them from a truly disappointing end.

Riley Under Siege: The Steakhouse With Grocery Store Flavor

After Saturday’s defeat, the “hot seat” conversation around head coach Lincoln Riley is roaring back with full force. USC might have been competitive, but they left Bloomington as losers, victims of too many mistakes and opportunities left on the field. This team has become that flashy steakhouse, you know, the one that slaps you with a $300 bill for a meal that somehow tastes like it came from your local grocery store. Riley was brought in with sky-high expectations, visions of College Football Playoff glory dancing in everyone’s heads, but the team hasn’t sniffed that field since Caleb Williams was still on campus. This latest loss puts Riley in a seriously tight spot, with the stakeholders in Heritage Hall clearly demanding better results.

Hoosier Hustle vs. Trojan Potential

While USC is reeling, Curt Cignetti’s Indiana squad is just out there finding ways to win. Sure, the Hoosiers might not be the easiest team to watch, and even their most loyal fans probably need a stress ball or two by the end of a season. Their offense lacks the sharp efficiency we saw during last year’s national title run, but their defense? It looks even better than before. Despite the heart-palpitating finishes that probably leave supporters either bald or gray, this team is still standing, and for their program, that’s what truly matters. Meanwhile, for the Trojans, there’s definitely young talent. Edge rusher Luke Wafle is shaping up to be the next terrorizing addition to their long line of dominant defensive linemen. And the duo of Waymond Jordan and King Miller? They were more effective against Indiana’s dominant front-seven than any other group of rushers. These young players are a bright spot for the future, but right now, the current roster is struggling to convert that potential into actual wins against top-tier opponents.

Strange Wins, Even Stranger Press Conferences

Let’s be real, USC’s “best win” this fall is debatable, either Penn State or Washington, depending on how you read the conference standings. The Week 9 victory over Ohio State was supposed to be cathartic, right? A moment of triumph. Instead, Riley’s postgame behavior only seemed to confirm that the walls are closing in around him. We saw a really weird scene unfold at the press conference when the coach pulled a piece of paper from his back pocket and just scrawled a slew of thoughts onto it. Even the Buckeyes, who beat Indiana by just six inches of sideline a month ago, have shown they’re not the same team that visited Bloomington. The Trojans simply have to fix their play if they want to avoid another season drowning in mediocrity. With that final matchup for Los Angeles looming, everything is on the line to salvage what’s left of this season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.