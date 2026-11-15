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The Gophers flew into State College the morning of Saturday night’s game, and it showed. Penn State absolutely steamrolled them 42-14, making their season unravel in front of everyone watching. This team looked sleep-deprived and totally outmatched for 60 minutes.

An Ugly Start, Thanks to Travel and Turnovers

The game started off just brutal. An early Minnesota fumble on a QB-center exchange gifted Penn State incredible field position, and they punched it in for a touchdown in just five plays. What a gut punch, right? The Gophers then went three-and-out on their next offensive series, and Tom Weston’s poor punt set the Nittany Lions up with prime real estate again. It only took Penn State four plays to find the end zone once more, and just like that, the Gophers were staring at a 14-0 deficit before you could even blink. It felt like the game was over before it even really began.

Lindsey Overwhelmed, Defense Gashed

The Gophers’ offensive issues, which have been a consistent problem all season, just kept piling up on Saturday. Quarterback Drake Lindsey looked completely overwhelmed in the pocket, unable to find any rhythm. The running game had minimal success, and the playcalling was just painfully predictable. Like, come on, we all saw it coming. On top of that, injuries to defensive starters Theorin Randle, John Nestor, and Riley Sunram kept them out of the game, and the Gophers clearly missed them badly. Penn State’s Carson Hansen, a former Lakeville South standout, gashed them for 126 yards in the first half alone. And Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht? He just methodically picked them apart, making zero mistakes. The Nittany Lions strolled into halftime with a commanding 28-0 lead and then tacked on another seven points on their very first drive of the second half. It was a proper beatdown.

The Box Score Lies, and the Season’s on the Brink

While the box score ultimately shows a 42-14 loss, let me tell you, it actually makes the game look *better* than it felt. The Gophers’ offense finally started to show some life, turning things around with about eight minutes left in the second half, but by then, it was way too little, way too late. Sure, Minnesota has some talented pieces on both sides of the ball, you can see it sometimes. But the ongoing decision-making and game plan issues have become impossible to ignore. That’s why they got blown out 42-14. They’re now sitting at a disappointing 5-5 record, and whatever momentum they built from those wins against Michigan and Iowa? It’s seemingly vanished. They’ve gotta figure this out, and fast. Next week, they’ll look to turn things around in their final home game of the season against Northwestern. It’s now or never.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.