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Kentucky’s playoff hopes, once shining bright at a No. 6 CFP Ranking, are virtually dead after a brutal 21-14 heartbreaker loss to a struggling Florida team this past week. It was a season that started with so much promise, but Week 11 turned into an absolute gut punch for the Wildcats.

The Collapse in the Swamp

Coach Will Stein was practically a national hero midseason. He led the Wildcats to an incredible 7-1 start and had them sitting pretty at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. But man, has that season crashed back to earth. Against Florida, Kentucky allowed a soul-crushing 14-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Then, with a chance to march down the field and steal the win, they threw four straight incompletions. Four! That’s it, that’s the ballgame. You just can’t lose like that to a struggling team when your playoff dreams are on the line. It’s a tough pill to swallow for anyone who believed in that 7-1 start.

Dominance Unleashed: Georgia and Wake Forest Are Cruising

While Kentucky was busy watching their season go up in smoke, some other contenders were just flexing. No. 1 Georgia cemented itself as the best team in the nation with an absolute obliteration of No. 22 Missouri, winning 48-21. They had a 31-0 lead barely halfway through the second quarter. Running back Nate Frazier was a beast with three touchdowns, and that performance just continued their insane run: Georgia has outscored opponents 100-15 over a period of just under 10 quarters, with all three of those games against ranked teams, including a 42-7 smackdown of No. 10 Ole Miss. That’s championship Georgia, folks.

Then there’s No. 13 Wake Forest. They haven’t gotten the respect they deserve, running to a 9-1 record, and poor SMU caught their wrath. The Demon Deacons absolutely flattened the Mustangs 49-7, taking a ridiculous 42-0 lead in the first half. Wake Forest isn’t just winning, they’re dominating in every phase of the game. They’ve outpassed and outrushed opponents over the past six games. And quarterback Gio Lopez? He’s been absolutely surgical, throwing for 19 touchdowns to only one interception. When you don’t beat yourselves and dominate like that, success just adds up.

USC’s Horrible Turn

On the other side of the spectrum, USC’s season continues to unravel. Their win over Ohio State, which felt like a massive statement at the time, now looks more like an indictment of the Buckeyes, because outside of that game, USC has been flat-out horrible. They just lost 27-13 against No. 9 Indiana. The Hoosiers even made a quarterback change, and in his first start, Grant Wilson carved up USC’s defense for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Yikes.

Week 11 might not have had the fireworks of previous weeks, but it sure clarified who the real contenders are and who’s collapsing under the pressure. With Kentucky’s playoff hopes virtually dead, the door is wide open for other teams to get in the mix. No. 2 Utah is trying to end a streak of five straight, and No. 6 Texas is battling No. 21 LSU to cement their own playoff slot. It’s going to be wild to see how this all shakes out in the weeks to come.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.