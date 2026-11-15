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The #2 team in the country, undefeated Utah, just clinched its biggest win of the year against rival BYU, but a trip to Tucson to face #23 Arizona now stands as a brutal test for their perfect season, with kickoff even pushed back due to FAA travel issues. This Big 12 battle wasn’t on many radars at the start of the 2026 season, but it’s now a monster showdown with serious College Football Playoff implications. The Utes beat BYU in a Holy War for the ages last week, the first time both teams were ranked top 10, but now they gotta turn the page fast or everything they’ve built could unravel against a juiced-up Wildcats squad.

Morgan Scalley’s Biggest Test Yet?

Utah poured everything into taking down BYU, and it showed. They started hot, but then had to dig deep to rally after BYU fought back with some huge plays of their own. That win was a massive proof point for Morgan Scalley in his first season as head coach, showing he can lead his team to victory in the biggest moments. But here’s the thing: can he keep them from exhaling after such a monumental win? It’s human nature to want to relax, but Arizona is absolutely going to be fired up to face the #2 team at home, especially after their own thrilling win against TCU that propelled them to #23 in the rankings. The Utes have to find a way to match that energy, or at least withstand an early onslaught, to get this game on their terms.

Arizona’s Air Raid Threatening Everything

Don’t let Arizona’s #23 ranking fool you: this team is dangerous, especially at home. Their 7-2 record includes losses only to the Big 12’s other top teams, BYU and Texas Tech, and both of those were on the road. Now, they get to welcome one of the “big boys” to Casino Del Sol Stadium, and they’re going to relish the chance. Quarterback Noah Fifita is the real deal, leading one of the country’s best passing offenses. He’s efficient, completing 73% of his passes, but he’s also dynamic, with an astounding 23 pass plays of 30-plus yards. That’s third-most in the entire country! Brent Brennan’s Wildcats can pick up the biggest win of his tenure and solidify their place in the Big 12’s upper tier with this one.

What’s at Stake for Both Sides

This game was originally slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET primetime slot, but due to travel issues from an FAA shutdown on Friday, kickoff got pushed back to 10:30 p.m. ET. That just adds to the tension, right? For Utah, a win here basically writes their name into the College Football Playoff bracket in pencil. They’d improve to a perfect 10-0 with two remaining games where they’d be heavy favorites against TCU and West Virginia. Their path to the Playoff and the Big 12 title game would be crystal clear. But if Arizona pulls off the upset, it throws a wrench into everything. This is a pivotal showdown for both teams, and you can bet Tucson is going to be rocking for what could be the biggest game of the year.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.