Cleveland Cavaliers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Dallas Mavericks, sitting at a lukewarm 7-6, took another gut punch on the road, falling 127-117 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. This wasn’t some epic battle against a championship contender. This was against a Cavs team so shorthanded their top players called for the game to be canceled. Talk about a golden opportunity squandered after their brutal 133-94 beatdown loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Cleveland’s Travel Nightmare, Dallas’ Failure to Capitalize

You can’t make this stuff up. The Cavaliers, battling a nationwide FAA grounding, couldn’t even leave Miami until 9 a.m. that morning after a 133-121 loss to the Heat. Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarret Allen, and Sam Merrill? All sat out. Even Mitchell called to try and cancel the game! And the Mavericks, coming off that Timberwolves disaster, needed a serious bounce-back. Max Christie, Sergio de Larrea, Dereck Lively, and Tarik Biberovic were out for Dallas, sure, but that’s nothing compared to Cleveland’s injury report. This was a second-string Cavaliers squad, and Dallas failed completely to take advantage.

First Quarter Stalemate, Second Quarter Collapse

The game itself was a wild ride, and not in a good way for Dallas. Cleveland came out hot, draining six threes in the first quarter alone, with 58% of their shots coming from deep. Meleek Thomas was knocking them down. Yet, somehow, the Mavs managed a 33-33 stalemate at the end of the first, thanks in part to Caleb Martin stringing together solid contributions with nine first-quarter points. You’d think that would be the wake-up call, right? Nope. The second period was a disaster. The Mavs’ offense completely collapsed, and that sloppy play bled directly into their defense. The Cavs’ three-point shot cooled down, but they adjusted, going inside at will while Dallas couldn’t stop them. Tyrese Proctor started heating up, too. Cooper Flagg, who Dallas needed more from, went a dismal 1-of-6 from the field. Cleveland dropped a staggering 28-9 run on them in that quarter. Heading into halftime, Dallas was down 71-53, giving up 38 points in one period. It was ugly.

Irving’s Heroics Not Enough to Spark a Comeback

The hope was that Dallas would punch back after the intermission. Instead, they came out looking totally uninspired, letting the lead swell to over twenty points. Kyrie Irving, though, he decided to turn it on. He dropped 28 of his 34 points in the second half, trying to will his team back into it. Tyrese Proctor, meanwhile, was putting up his first career triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Dallas made a small run midway through the third, cutting the lead to 14, and after a string of defensive stops, they even got it down to 10. Irving provided a necessary 20 points in t…

Even with Kyrie going off, it just wasn’t enough. Losing to a team that almost cancelled the game because their entire starting five was stuck on the tarmac? That’s a brutal look for the Mavericks. They desperately needed that bounce-back performance, and what did we get instead? More questions. Dallas has to figure out how to defend, how to capitalize on opportunities, and how to get consistent offensive output when Kyrie isn’t dropping 30-plus. This road trip has been a nightmare, and fans have to be wondering what the heck is going on.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Mavs Moneyball.