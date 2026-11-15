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UFC 334 kicked off with an absolute jaw-dropper: Luis Gurule, a massive +700 underdog, completely flipped the script on what was supposed to be a showcase for rising star Bilal Hasan. Gurule, the heavy outsider against Hasan’s -1100 favoritism, didn’t just win a split decision, he then used his post-fight interview to directly confront the odds, the haters, and a certain AI chatbot.

When a Bot Calls a KO and Gets It All Wrong

The post-fight scene was electric, not just because Gurule pulled off such a massive upset, but because he wasted no time calling out ChatGPT. “Hey, ChatGPT don’t know s***,” Gurule declared, a gnarly gash above his left eye only adding to the drama. “F*** the odds, f*** the haters.” This wasn’t some random jab, though. It was a direct response to Hasan, who, during a pre-fight news conference, had asked ChatGPT for a prediction. The bot’s confident reply? “Bilal Hasan by first-round TKO.” Ouch. Hasan, a 25-year-old with an undefeated record and a reputation for explosive striking, was clearly meant to shine on the main card of this numbered event, designed to introduce him to a wider audience. But Gurule, who had lost four of his five fights since early 2025, had other ideas.

Gurule’s Game Plan Was Simple: Drown Him

Despite Hasan landing more significant strikes, Gurule was relentless. He racked up more total strikes overall and absolutely dominated ground control time, successfully landing two of his five takedown attempts. Gurule’s post-fight comments revealed his clear strategy: “There’s only 10 people in here that f***ing believed in me, maybe a handful of people that I train with, and it feels f***ing good,” he said. “I dragged him into deep waters, I knew he couldn’t take it. I knew he couldn’t swim.” It was a gritty, determined performance that proved the human element, the sheer will to win, can still trump algorithms and pre-fight hype any day of the week. This wasn’t just a win; it was a statement.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.