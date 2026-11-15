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The full schedule for the 2026 Illinois High School Association football playoff semifinals is locked in, setting up an absolute battle on November 20th and 21st. Teams are just one win away from playing for the big trophy, and every single game is a do-or-die situation, played at the better seed’s home field.

The Undefeated March Toward Glory

Listen, when you get to the semifinals, every team is tough, but what about the squads that haven’t tasted defeat all season? This year, we’ve got a whopping eight undefeated teams hitting the field, putting their perfect records on the line. Talk about pressure!

In Class 1A, both Heyworth (12-0) and Mt. Sterling Brown County (12-0) are still perfect, facing off against tough 11-1 teams. Can they keep the dream alive?

and are still perfect, facing off against tough 11-1 teams. Can they keep the dream alive? Class 3A features Richmond-Burton (12-0) and St. Joseph-Ogden (12-0) , both absolutely rolling, ready to prove they are the best.

and , both absolutely rolling, ready to prove they are the best. Over in Class 4A, Morris (12-0) has been unstoppable.

has been unstoppable. Class 5A sees Mahomet-Seymour (12-0) looking to continue their dominance.

looking to continue their dominance. And don’t forget Machesney Park Harlem (12-0) in Class 6A or Arlington Heights Hersey (12-0) in Class 7A. These teams have been flawless, and watching them fight to keep that zero in the loss column is going to be epic.

We’re talking high stakes, winner take all matchups where one bad play can end a perfect season. You know Cam Brinkman from Sacred Heart-Griffin had that clutch touchdown run against Metamora earlier this month? Well, every team is going to need that kind of big play energy to advance here.

Every Class is a Banger

But it’s not just about the undefeated teams, every single class is stacked with incredible talent. From Class 1A all the way up to 8A, we are getting some serious showdowns. Take Class 4A, for example, where Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (11-1) is going head to head with Rochester (11-1). That’s two 11-1 powerhouses squaring off, and only one can survive to play for the title.

Or check out Class 2A: Wilmington (11-1) vs. Aurora Christian (11-1). That’s another epic battle of equally matched teams, destined to come down to the wire. These are the games you live for, where every snap matters and the crowd is absolutely buzzing. The whole bracket is loaded, and every single matchup promises to deliver.

After these brutal semifinal clashes on November 20th and 21st, the winners get to fight for the ultimate prize: the 2026 IHSA football championship. Those title games are set for Friday, November 27th and Saturday, November 28th. Get ready, because the road to a championship is about to get even wilder.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.