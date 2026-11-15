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Florida football absolutely delivered in Week 11, securing another massive road victory by upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats 21-14 in Lexington. This wasn’t just any win, it made the Gators bowl-eligible for the second time in four years, a huge step for the program.

Sumrall Secures Personal Victory, Defense Steps Up

Head Coach Jon Sumrall grabbed his first win against his alma mater, making this victory even sweeter for him. The conditions were brutal, super frigid at Kroger Field early on, but the Gators pulled it together as the game progressed, hanging on for that crucial one-score win. And honestly, we’ve gotta talk about that defense. It’s looking vastly improved over its earlier performances this season, which is a massive reason they’re seeing these results now. You love to see a unit coalesce and get better as the season rolls on.

Philo Channels Tebow in Rushing Clinic

But let’s be real, the star of the show for the Gators was quarterback Aaron Philo. He wasn’t just good, he was *dominant* on the ground, leading all players with a staggering 102 rushing yards. Some are already comparing it to a Tim Tebow impression, and you know what? With that kind of performance in a critical road upset, it’s hard to argue. The guy put the team on his back when they needed it most.

After that final horn sounded, the Gator Nation, along with college football fans everywhere, absolutely flooded social media to celebrate this huge upset victory. It was a statement win, plain and simple, and it’s got everyone talking about what Florida can do next.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.