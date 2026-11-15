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No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln has completely shut down No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson, taking a commanding 10-0 lead into halftime of the South Dakota Class 11AAA state championship game at the DakotaDome. Jefferson, the top-ranked team, looks rattled, giving up five turnovers already in this high-stakes showdown.

Defense Is Dominating The Cav’s Offense

This ain’t just a tough defensive stand, folks. The Patriots’ defense is playing lights out, totally wrecking the Cavaliers’ tempo. Jefferson’s offense has managed a pathetic 77 yards through the first 24 minutes. Their quarterback, Cason Mediger, is struggling big time, completing only 2 of 12 passes and getting sacked three times. The biggest gut punch? Mediger has been picked off twice, contributing to Jefferson’s shocking five turnovers overall. You just can’t win a championship game like that.

Schafer’s Houdini Act Sparks Lincoln’s Scoreboard

On the other side, Lincoln is making their opportunities count. Quarterback Brody Schafer has been a difference-maker, even though he’s also thrown two interceptions. He sparked their field goal drive with a brilliant fake punt completion to Everett Starks for 32 crucial yards. Then, Schafer himself punched in a 3-yard touchdown after what’s being called a “classic Houdini-like play” to get them into the end zone. Lincoln is grinding, and it’s paying off big.

The good news for Jefferson, if you can find any right now, is they get the ball to start the second half. Can they clean up the turnovers and find their offensive rhythm, or will Lincoln keep this championship locked down? We’re about to find out!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.