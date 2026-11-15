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The Flyers clawed their way back from an early hole to snatch a 4-3 win in Columbus, wrapping up a tough five-game road trip with their sixth victory of the season. It wasn’t pretty or perfect, but they absolutely got the job done. This win felt huge, especially after that “moral victory” vibe they had in Edmonton earlier in the week. Carrying that momentum into Columbus was non-negotiable, and somehow, they pulled it off.

Total Disaster to Start, But We’ve Seen It Before

You’d think after that Edmonton effort, the Flyers would come out flying, right? Especially against a Columbus team sitting two points below them in the standings, even if they had four games in hand. Instead, on the final leg of this grueling road trip, the Flyers delivered an absolutely disastrous opening ten minutes. It’s not like the Blue Jackets are some offensive powerhouse or a turnover-forcing machine. They only had seven wins in their first 17 games, traded Kirill Marchenko, and have been bogged down with drama all season. Honestly, they’re looking like one of the teams racing the Flyers to the bottom of the standings. So, for Dmitri Voronkov and Matthew Knies to score just a minute apart, giving the Jackets a 2-0 lead a mere 4:19 into the game, felt like a punch to the gut. We’ve seen this a million times this year, one of those stretches where the whole team just forgets how to play hockey. Voronkov’s goal came off a weird bounce, Knies’s was a snipe. It was a mix of bad luck and really low energy to start, and naturally, we were down 2-0.

The Kids Spark the Comeback

To their credit, the Flyers found a way to rebound and establish themselves after that brutal start. Resolve hasn’t been the main issue this year, it’s those baffling lapses of consistency and a general lack of high-end talent to consistently overcome them. But tonight, they showed that resolve. Tyson Foerster stepped up big, getting in on the forecheck, capturing a loose puck, and making a darn good pass to Trevor Zegras in the slot. Zegras made a simple finish, bringing the Flyers within one at 16:06 in the first. Then the second period hit, and the comeback really fired up. Matvei Michkov scored just 1:19 in, cutting the lead to 2-1. Just over a minute later, Denver Barkey netted a power play goal, assisted by Porter Martone and Jamie Drysdale, tying things up at 2-2 only 2:21 into the second. Columbus managed to retake the lead with Adam Fantilli’s goal at 5:44, but Barkey wasn’t done. He delivered the game-winner at 11:54 in the third period, assisted by Noel Acciari. We were outshot 31-21 by the Blue Jackets, but still found a way to win. That’s serious grit.

What’s Next: Looking Ahead

This 4-3 victory, messy as it was, underscores the Flyers’ resolve, even when their consistency wavers and the high-end talent feels thin. To battle back from a 2-0 deficit on the road, against a team they frankly should beat, and seal their sixth win, shows something. The emergence of young guns like Barkey and Michkov in these crucial moments is exactly what fans need to see. These guys are stepping up when it matters, showing “what’s possible” for a team that’s clearly still figuring things out. They got the job done, and that’s all that counts right now. Let’s see if they can keep building on this when they return home.

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Originally reported by Broad Street Hockey.