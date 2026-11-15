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Remember when turning off a Knicks game with five minutes left, down by one possession, meant a guaranteed W? Yeah, those days are apparently long gone. Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, once kings of crunch time, are staring down a brutal 1-6 record in clutch games to start the 2026-27 season. All seven of those games were winnable, too.

What Happened to “Clutch Player of the Year” Brunson’s Squad?

Just a few months back, this team, led by their former Clutch Player of the Year and an absolute rockstar supporting cast, made late and close situations feel automatic. After those two CJ McCollum games, it was basically over. This ability to dig deep was the defining characteristic of the Jalen Brunson era. With the *exact same roster* back for 2026-27, you’d think it’d be business as usual, right? Wrong. The Knicks are sitting at 6-6 overall, but it’s their inability to close out that’s the real gut punch. They’ve played seven clutch games, and they’ve lost six of them. Every single one of those losses felt like they just slipped through their fingers.

Take the Indiana game: they somehow had the ball with a chance to force overtime at the buzzer, but nope, couldn’t get it done. The season opener against Philly? Trailed by two with under three minutes to go, then VJ Edgecombe gets a dunk, OG Anunoby coughs up a back-breaking turnover, and Tyrese Maxey gets an easy layup. Game over, never got closer. And that Boston battle, where they clawed back within one with 1:41 remaining? Jayson Tatum said “not today,” hitting tough shot after tough shot, never letting them get back into it. The only win in these nail-biters was a high-scoring thriller in Chicago, which felt like the old Knicks, but that’s just one out of seven. One!

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Offense Is Dead in Crunch Time

Overall, in their 1-6 record in clutch games, the Knicks are sporting a brutal minus-17.4 net rating, which ranks them a dismal 22nd in the entire NBA. They aren’t doing anything *terrible* in these situations, like turning it over too much or failing to pass, their turnover rate and assist rate are both league average. Even their rebounding, which is usually dominant, just becomes “so-so” when it matters most. But the true killer? Their absolutely putrid 50.7 TS% in clutch time, which clocks in at a shocking 23rd in the league. That’s it right there, folks. That’s the engine behind an offense that just evaporates when the game is on the line.

Wanna know how bad it is? If you strip out that lone Chicago win, their numbers get even more depressing: a minus-40 net rating, an 82.9 offensive rating, and an even uglier 44.4 TS%. And get this: all six of those losses? They came against the exact kind of teams they’ve historically diced up in postseason settings. It’s just not happening for them right now. It’s a complete mess of missed opportunities.

This isn’t just a few bad breaks. This is a defining characteristic of their early season: a team that can’t close. With an identical roster, the expectation was continuity, but what we’re seeing is a fundamental breakdown in the most critical moments. Can they turn this around before these missed opportunities bury their season?

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Posting and Toasting.