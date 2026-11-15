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Wide receiver Braylen Ross, a three-star prospect for the 2027 class, just pulled a massive move, flipping his commitment from Arizona to Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. This isn’t just another recruit: Ross is a serious talent, and getting him to Stillwater means big things for the Cowboys’ future.

Who Is Braylen Ross and Why Does This Matter?

Ross plays high school ball out in Irvine, California, at Crean Lutheran, and he’s been on the radar for a while. He originally committed to Arizona back on May 1, but clearly, the Cowboys made a massive push. This weekend, right before OSU’s big game against Texas Tech, Ross decommitted from Arizona and officially threw his hat in with Oklahoma State. Think about it: he had offers from legit programs like Arizona State, Kansas State, Kentucky, and TCU. That’s a lot of competition, so snagging him is a huge win for OSU.

OSU’s 2027 Class Is Stacking Up

This flip is more than just one player; it’s a statement. Ross marks the eighteenth commit for Oklahoma State’s 2027 recruiting class. With him in the fold, the Cowboys’ 2027 class now ranks No. 9 in the Big 12. They’re sitting right behind TCU and just ahead of BYU, which shows you the kind of talent they’re bringing in. This isn’t just about raw numbers, it’s about building a foundation for years to come. You want top-tier talent, and Ross definitely fits that bill.

Getting a player like Braylen Ross to flip his commitment is huge. It shows the coaching staff is serious about competing for top talent. Keeping an eye on how this 2027 class develops will be key, because if Ross is any indication, the future in Stillwater is looking brighter.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.