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The Minnesota Wild absolutely lit up the Boston Bruins with a dominant 6-2 victory Saturday night, pushing their incredible road winning streak to eight games. This squad is on fire, extending their overall point streak to 11 straight games with a mind-boggling 9-0-2 record. It was a statement win that had everyone watching.

Hartman and Yurov Lead the Charge in a Goal Barrage

Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov were absolutely clutch, each potting two goals as the Wild’s offense exploded. Jesper Wallstedt was a brick wall in net, stopping 29 shots to secure the win. Hartman kicked things off early, beating Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman with a wrister from the left circle at 6:54 in the opening period to make it 1-0. The second period saw the Wild double down fast, with Quinn Hughes slipping a wrister past Swayman just 53 seconds in. Then, just 67 seconds later, Blake Coleman unleashed a slap shot that found its way through traffic and into the net, suddenly making it a 3-0 game. Boston tried to claw back with a power-play goal from Fraser Minten, but Hartman quickly stomped out that momentum, scoring his second just 75 seconds later. Yurov sealed the deal in the third period with both of his goals, the second being an empty-netter that just twisted the knife. Swayman, who was pulled in Boston’s previous home loss, made 19 saves but couldn’t stem the tide.

NHL’s Best Road Team Is Rolling Hard

This isn’t just one good game, folks. This is the West-leading Wild asserting themselves as the NHL’s best road team, notching their 10th road victory, an NHL best. Kirill Kaprizov continued his own insane run, extending his point streak to 11 games with two assists, bringing his total during that stretch to six goals and 14 assists. Remember their first meeting? The Wild took that one 4-1 at home back on October 3, with Kaprizov grabbing two goals then, too. Both teams entered this game tied for the NHL’s second-best goal differential at plus-24, trailing only Carolina. Meanwhile, Boston is spiraling a bit, now dropping their second straight home game after winning seven in a row at TD Garden. And get this: both of those losses came while they were rocking their new “varsity jerseys” with the brown, yellow numbers, and trim. Maybe it’s not the jerseys, but it’s a trend you just can’t ignore.

The Wild are set to host Nashville on Tuesday night, looking to keep this incredible momentum going. The Bruins, on the other hand, will try to salvage their four-game homestand when they face Los Angeles on Tuesday.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.