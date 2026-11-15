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Bilal Hasan, the undefeated 125-pound phenom, is officially down 20-18 on the MMA Fighting scorecards against massive underdog Luis Gurule heading into the final round of their UFC 334 main card opener. It’s Saturday, November 15, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, and this fight is turning into absolute chaos. Hasan was an absurd -1150 favorite with FanDuel, but Gurule, priced at +730, is pulling off something no one saw coming.

The Hype Train Hits a Wall

Everyone was on the Bilal Hasan hype train coming into this fight. At just 25 years old, with a pristine 10-0 record and one no-contest, he’s been touted as one of the brightest prospects in the flyweight division. Remember his Dana White’s Contender Series performance last August? A brutal 45-second knockout of Mridul Saikia. Then he made a crazy quick turnaround, just 18 days later, for his octagon debut at UFC Shanghai and put away another undefeated prospect, Nilson Rojas, with a highlight-reel knockout punch in the second round. This kid has been electric, earning a main card spot at MSG in only his second UFC appearance. He opened Round 1 against Gurule with those flashy kicks we’ve come to expect, landing to the leg and body, even connecting with a spin kick and a glancing head kick. He mixed in jabs and a straight right. But Gurule found ways to respond.

“Grim” Gurule Stuns the Crowd

Luis “Grim” Gurule was supposed to be the sacrificial lamb for Hasan’s rise. His 11-4 record and a tough 1-4 run since his April 2025 UFC debut, including a recent submission loss to Rei Tsuruya, painted a picture of a fighter struggling to find his footing. Yet, he came out swinging. In Round 1, after absorbing some of Hasan’s flashy offense, Gurule closed the distance and landed a good left hand. He even snuck in a jab and a big overhand right that knocked Hasan off-balance, which definitely felt like a knockdown. MMA Fighting scored that round 10-9 for Gurule. Then, in Round 2, Gurule truly dug in. He scored an inside low kick, drove in for a takedown attempt against the fence (though Hasan defended well), and caught one of Hasan’s kicks to push him to the fence. The defining moment of the round came when Gurule secured a deep takedown with 90 seconds left, maintaining control and landing a short elbow and a good punch while bullying Hasan as time expired. MMA Fighting gave Gurule Round 2 too, putting him up 20-18 overall.

Now, as Round 3 kicks off, Bilal Hasan is showing some real urgency, right on the attack. Gurule snatched a leg, but Hasan showed great balance to get out of it. This fight is far from over. Hasan’s undefeated record and prospect status are hanging by a thread, and Gurule is fighting for the biggest upset of his career. Can Hasan pull off a miracle comeback in the final round, or will “Grim” Gurule spoil the party big time? We’re on the edge of our seats.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.