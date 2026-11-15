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The Florida Panthers rolled into St. Louis Saturday night and walked out with a 4-1 victory over the Blues, but it was Brady and Matthew Tkachuk who absolutely stole the show after a pregame ceremony honoring their Hall of Fame father. These two didn’t just pay tribute, they put on a clinic, with Brady scoring the opening goal and both brothers grabbing an assist in a dominant homecoming performance.

The Tkachuk Takeover: Family Edition

This game was set up for fireworks from the jump. Before the puck even dropped, Keith Tkachuk, who wrapped up his 18-year career with the Blues, was celebrated for his Hockey Hall of Fame induction last weekend. And guess who was there, sticks in hand for the ceremonial puck drop? His two sons, Brady and Matthew, playing together in their hometown for the first time in the NHL, even using some of Keith’s old sticks. You could feel the energy. Then they went out and proved they’re All-Stars in their own right. Brady wasted no time, burying the puck glove side past Blues goalie Joel Hofer just 5:12 into the first period during an extended power-play shift. Matthew was right there, too, snagging the secondary assist and having drawn the high stick that led to Florida’s 5-on-3 advantage after an early too-many-men penalty on St. Louis. Both brothers stayed on the ice for more than three minutes during those overlapping power plays, and when Brady scored, he pumped his fist and backed into the glass, just soaking it all in. Pure, raw emotion.

Panthers Kept Piling On, Blues Couldn’t Catch a Break

The Panthers didn’t let up after the Tkachuk opener. Just 77 seconds later, Dmitry Kulikov fired a shot from the point that got deflected by Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and somehow bounced right between Hofer’s legs. Talk about a tough break! It was Kulikov’s first goal of the season, and it definitely felt like the floodgates were opening. Anton Lundell then made it 3-0 at 3:28 of the second period, cleaning up a rebound off another Brady Tkachuk shot. Sam Reinhart capped off the scoring, showing some serious individual skill, stealing the puck in the offensive zone and then weaving through three defenders to beat Hofer. The Blues’ netminder finished with 24 saves, but it was a rough night overall. On the other end, Jacob Markstrom was solid, stopping 23 shots for Florida. The only dent in the Panthers’ armor was a late power-play goal by Dylan Holloway with 2:06 left, which at least kept the Blues from being shut out in regulation for the second straight game after they edged Utah 1-0 in a shootout Thursday night.

Up next, the Panthers are heading to Dallas for a Sunday matchup. The Blues, meanwhile, will host Anaheim on Tuesday, looking to shake off this tough family reunion.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.