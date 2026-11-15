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SMU just got absolutely clobbered, right? A brutal 49-7 beatdown by Wake Forest on Saturday. You’d think that’s the whole story, but nah. Amidst that ugly scoreboard, Coach Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs just pulled off a HUGE recruiting win, landing four-star quarterback Tristin Gaines. Talk about a plot twist nobody saw coming after a game like that.

Turning Down the Big Dogs

Yeah, you read that right. A *four-star* QB committing right after that kind of embarrassment. Gaines, a 2028 talent from Waller, Texas, just shut down his recruitment, and guess who he told “thanks, but no thanks” to? LSU out of the SEC and Oregon from the Big Ten. Those are certified blue bloods, folks! But Gaines felt like staying home was the move, and honestly, you gotta respect that. He told Rivals he just fell in love with Coach Lashlee’s system, and he built a crazy strong rapport with both Lashlee and quarterbacks coach D’Eriq King, who was his main recruiter. Sounds like they sold him on a vision, too, because SMU is already talking about him competing for that starting QB gig as a freshman or sophomore. That’s belief, man.

Building for the Future on the Hilltop

Now, this isn’t just some random commit. This is a crucial move for the Hilltop. Think about it: SMU is gonna need a successor for Kevin Jennings, and soon. Jennings is a decorated guy, set to hear his name called in the NFL Draft come April. So, Gaines coming in, even though he can’t officially enroll until after he signs his letter of intent by December 2027 and potentially join for the January 2028 semester, is massive for that future pipeline. It’s a statement about where the program is headed. And get this, Gaines ain’t even the only four-star making a splash for SMU. They’ve also got a verbal commitment from Malachi Zeigler, another four-star out of Benton, Louisiana. And Zeigler also turned down some serious heavy hitters, we’re talking Ole Miss, Notre Dame, and Michigan. So, it’s not just a one-off. Lashlee is clearly building something special here despite the occasional tough Saturday.

So yeah, the Wake Forest score was brutal, no sugarcoating that. But when you land two four-star QBs, especially one like Gaines who snubbed LSU and Oregon, that’s how you bounce back. That’s how you build for the future. The Hilltop is getting some serious talent, and fans gotta be buzzing about what that means for the years to come.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.