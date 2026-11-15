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Florida stormed through No. 11 Kentucky, snatching a 21-14 victory that’s got the SEC shaking, all thanks to quarterback Aaron Philo’s monster night. Philo piled up 221 total yards, including a ridiculous more than 100 yards on the ground, leading the Gators to an upset win no one saw coming.

The Scrappy First Half and an Unusual Score

The first half was all about grinding for Florida. Their only points came from pure grit and a dose of Wildcat blunders: a safety after Kentucky got hit with an offensive holding penalty in their own end zone. That chipped away at Kentucky’s lead, making it 7-2 at halftime. Not pretty, but it kept them in the fight, didn’t it?

Second Half Surge: Fumbles, TDs, and Two-Point Magic

Then the second half hit, and Florida unleashed. Just two plays in, Jayden Woods absolutely blasted Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey, forcing a fumble that the Gators snagged. That set up prime field position, and Florida capitalized immediately, with Jadan Baugh punching in a one-yard touchdown rush. Philo then secured the two-point conversion, giving the Gators a 10-7 lead. Kentucky tried to rally with a touchdown, but Florida kept the pressure on, forcing a field goal. After a quick Kentucky three-and-out, the Gators mounted an epic 14-play, 67-yard drive, ending in another touchdown and another two-point conversion to go up 21-14 in the fourth quarter. Talk about stepping on the gas!

Defense Seals The Deal When It Matters Most

The drama wasn’t over though. Both teams traded turnovers on downs, with Florida almost sealing it earlier. Jadan Baugh got within inches of a first down on a crucial fourth-and-two, which would’ve ended the game right there. But the Gators’ defense didn’t sweat it. When Kentucky got the ball back, needing to tie it, Florida’s D clamped down hard. They forced four straight incomplete passes from Minchey, getting the ball back and locking in that seven-point victory. Unbelievable finish!

This Florida team, especially with Aaron Philo tearing it up on the ground and that defense making clutch plays, just sent a massive message to the entire SEC. They took down a ranked opponent and showed they’re not backing down. This story will be updated, but for now, the SEC is definitely shaken up!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.