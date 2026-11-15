Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Fiji might have lost to Ireland 43-15 at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, but according to Fiji boss Jake White, his side actually “did Ireland a favour” before their big clash with South Africa next week. White, who led South Africa to a World Cup title in 2007, believes Ireland’s performance had some serious red flags that they simply cannot afford against the Springboks.

Ireland’s Sluggish Spells Won’t Cut It

White didn’t pull any punches, saying Ireland cannot have “similarly sluggish spells” when they face the back-to-back world champions. Even though Ireland scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for the 43-15 victory, they were frustrated by Fiji during a closely contested first half, only leading 17-15 at the break. White flat out said, “Ireland deep down know that if they play like that against South Africa, they’re gonna be up against it.” He even thought that Ireland coach Andy Farrell picked the team he did specifically to get them “gun-ready” for the Springboks, rather than being “one game shy” if he’d changed the lineup.

He knows how South Africa operates, and he was even frustrated by his own Fiji side for taking a tap penalty instead of a scrum when the game was still tight in the second half. White stressed that South Africa would’ve taken that scrum, backing themselves to get a yellow card, taking another scrum and another, not worrying about the ref’s calls. He even named Malcolm Marx, saying, “If I’m coaching South Africa and Malcolm Marx is standing there, there’s no way he is going to say, ‘we’ll take the tap’.” Those five-metre line-outs and scrum/tap penalties that Fiji didn’t turn into points? White is sure South Africa will absolutely convert those into scores.

Farrell Knows Lessons Were Learned

When asked about White’s comments, Ireland boss Andy Farrell confirmed that his team is aware of what needs fixing. “We were just saying in the changing rooms that we learned some good lessons and use them in the right manner for next week,” Farrell stated. He was pleased to get the win, but he also admitted the final scoreline “flattered us a little bit,” especially after being down by five points just 25 minutes in.

Farrell gave Fiji credit for their physical play, noting they were “winning collisions,” “good in the air and on the floor,” “running really physically through the line,” and their breakdown work was “pretty good.” He understands the value of those tough wins, adding that “wins here when you’re under a bit of pressure, they’re all pretty precious.” He was also impressed by James McNabney’s brief performance.

Ireland now has a week to process those “lessons” before facing a South Africa side that White clearly believes will exploit any hint of the sluggishness Ireland showed against Fiji. That Dublin showdown next week is going to be an absolute must-watch.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.