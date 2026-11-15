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Stephen F. Austin absolutely dropped the hammer on UT Rio Grande Valley Saturday night, rolling to a massive 48-0 victory that felt like a statement game from kickoff. This was a total defensive shutdown combined with an offensive explosion, led by quarterback JT Kitna slinging three touchdown passes and running back Jaylen Jenkins finding the end zone twice himself. If you weren’t watching, you missed a clinic.

Lumberjack Offense Explodes Early and Often

The Lumberjacks wasted no time putting points on the board. Jaylen Jenkins took off for a jaw-dropping 62-yard touchdown run on just the fourth play from scrimmage, immediately giving SFA the lead and setting the tone. Carlos Alvarado followed up with a solid 44-yard field goal, and then Jenkins punched in another 2-yard touchdown run. Just like that, Stephen F. Austin was up 17-0 before the second quarter even started. The momentum was unreal. Kitna then connected with Cameron Kelley on a 33-yard touchdown pass eight seconds into the second quarter, making it 24-0 heading into halftime.

Total Domination Through the Air and on Special Teams

The second half started with even more fireworks. Kitna was dealing, tossing a 50-yard scoring strike to Bugs Mortimer. And Mortimer wasn’t done! He then brought an 80-yard punt return back to the house for another touchdown, pushing the lead to an absurd 38-0 in the first four minutes of the third quarter. Kitna added his third touchdown pass, a 16-yard connection with Stetson Sarratt in the fourth quarter, before Alvarado capped off the scoring with a 23-yard field goal. This team was relentless.

Stephen F. Austin’s ground game was just crushing, racking up 276 yards overall. Speedy Jones had a huge night with 99 yards on nine carries, and Jenkins chipped in 98 yards on his nine rushes, not to mention those two scores. Kitna finished a highly efficient 19 of 26 for 216 yards, three TDs, and one interception. Meanwhile, the Vaqueros offense couldn’t get anything going, managing only 181 total yards the entire game. SFA, who was ranked second before last week’s 45-28 loss to #13 Lamar, bounced back in a big way and now stands tied at No. 7 in the Stats Perform FCS poll with a 10-1 overall record, 7-1 in Southland Conference play.

The Lumberjacks are back home this Thursday, taking on Northwestern State for their regular-season finale. You know they’re going to come out hungry for another win to finish strong after this absolute masterclass.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.