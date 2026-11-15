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Khaafiq Myers went absolutely off for 30 points, propelling Saint Joseph’s to an 83-77 victory over Penn in a Big 5 Classic game Saturday. It was a clutch performance, especially after the Hawks found themselves trailing at the half.

Second Half Surge: Myers Takes Over

Seriously, Myers just flipped a switch after halftime. He put up a solid eight points in the first half, but Saint Joseph’s still went into the locker room down 41-37. Then, something clicked. Myers dropped a massive 22 points in the second half alone. That kind of explosion is exactly what his team, the 4-0 Hawks, needed to turn that four-point deficit into a six-point win. He wasn’t just scoring either, dishing out seven assists to keep the offense flowing.

Big Shots and Quakers’ Fight

While Myers was the clear star, his teammate BJ Ranson also came up big, hitting 17 points on efficient shooting, including a scorching 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Not everyone had it going, though. Jaiden Glover struggled from the field, hitting just 3 of 18 attempts and 1 of 8 from three-point range, for eight points. On the other side, Penn’s Michael Zanoni nearly matched Myers’ output with 32 points, showing he wasn’t going down without a fight. T.J. Power delivered an impressive all-around game for the Quakers, racking up 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Lucas Lueth added nine points, seven rebounds, and three steals, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Hawks.

In the end, Saint Joseph’s held on for the 83-77 win, moving their record to a perfect 4-0. Penn, despite a valiant effort from Zanoni and Power, dropped to 1-3 on the season.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.