Ncaaf on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Georgia isn’t just winning games anymore, they’re straight up *demolishing* opponents. Since their upset loss to Auburn, this team has been an absolute freight train, leaving a series of lopsided scores in its wake and looking like the best squad in the country by a huge margin. Their latest victim, Missouri, fell 48-21, a score that just adds to the insane run they are on. In their last three games, all against ranked opponents, Georgia is a perfect 3-0 with a mind-boggling plus-81 point differential. That’s not a typo, eighty-one points!

A Defense That Flat Out Dominates

Kirby Smart’s teams have a reputation for elite defenses, and while this unit might not be the all-time best, it’s quickly climbing that ladder. Over their last three matchups, this Bulldogs defense has allowed a paltry seven points in the first half *combined*. Think about that. Teams barely sniff the end zone before the game is practically over. Even with some “garbage time” yardage tacked on, the numbers from these last three games are just staggering. They’re giving up only 12.0 points per game, a stingy 263.3 yards allowed per game, have racked up 9 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and forced 7 turnovers. And it’s not like they’ve been playing against pushovers either. Sure, Florida’s offense was a mess, but Ole Miss and Missouri were both top-five SEC offenses in total yards, both averaging over 30 points per game heading into those contests. This defense is playing at a level where it could honestly win games on its own.

The Offense Is Absolutely Humming

Good thing the defense doesn’t *have* to do it alone, because the offense is absolutely dealing too. There were questions about Gunner Stockton and the passing game after that 27-8 win over Florida, but man, has he silenced those doubters fast. Over his last two games, Stockton has been wildly efficient. While his raw yardage totals might not jump off the page, his 11.2 yards per attempt definitely will. He’s also completing 69.2 percent of his passes, tossing five touchdowns, and, crucially, zero interceptions. Just for good measure, Stockton has been flexing his mobility, adding another dimension to this already dangerous attack.

The national championship race looked wide open for most of the season, a real parity party. But lately, it’s Georgia versus the entire field, and right now, that field looks completely outmatched. The 2026 Bulldogs are only the eighth team in AP poll history to beat three consecutive ranked opponents by at least 17 points, and the last team to pull that off was the 2021 Georgia squad, which went on to win the whole damn thing. Everything is on the line, and if they keep this up, Georgia is proving they are undeniably the team to beat.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.