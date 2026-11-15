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The Kasper Brothers are officially All Elite, and they did not waste a single second making their presence felt at Full Gear on Saturday. After the Young Bucks fought tooth and nail to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, Jacob and Drew Kasper stormed the ring, laying waste to the champions in a shocking debut that nobody saw coming, at least not this fast.

A New Power Arrives in AEW

Man, what a moment. The Young Bucks had just finished defending their hardware, standing tall after a brutal match, when suddenly, the Kasper Brothers appeared. They hit the ring and went straight for the champs, delivering an immediate, impactful attack. This wasn’t some slow-burn introduction. This was a statement, pure and simple. It makes you wonder how long they’ve been planning this. This viral moment comes hot on the heels of their exit from WWE, where they were known as the Creed Brothers, after their contracts ran out.

From NXT Stalwarts to AEW Challengers

So, who are these guys? Jacob and Drew Kasper spent six years honing their craft in WWE, becoming staples on WWE NXT. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported their departure on November 6 as a “mutual parting of ways,” but you gotta think this move to AEW was brewing for a while. They were just competing in the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in September, with their final match being a quarterfinal loss to Hank & Tank in October. Now, they’re here in AEW, and it’s crystal clear what they want: a piece of the Young Bucks, and eventually, a shot at those AEW Tag Team Titles. The division just got a whole lot more interesting, didn’t it?

The Young Bucks’ Gauntlet and a Shocking Attack

Let’s be real, the Young Bucks have been through the wringer lately. Davis and Doyle, who they just beat at Full Gear, earned that title opportunity in wild fashion. They actually defeated The Young Bucks in a title eliminator match on the October 21 episode of Dynamite, and not just a win, they decimated Nick and Matt Jackson in only a few minutes! That’s insane. Just days before that, The Young Bucks had defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight at WrestleDream, a match that clearly took a lot out of them. Davis and Doyle, who are part of the Don Callis Family, definitely took advantage of that damage. As if two weeks wasn’t enough, Davis and Doyle were part of The Don Callis Family’s team in Blood & Guts on the November 4 edition of Dynamite, and they defeated a team that included The Young Bucks again! That’s two meaningful wins over the Bucks in a matter of weeks, giving Davis and Doyle all the momentum in the world heading into Full Gear. But despite all that, the Young Bucks rose to the occasion and retained their titles, proving once again why they reign over such a competitive tag division. Now, after surviving all that, they get blindsided by the Kasper Brothers. What’s next for these champions? It feels like the tag team division is about to go into overdrive.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.