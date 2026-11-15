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Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is staring down serious questions about his job security for 2027 after his team suffered its sixth consecutive loss, a brutal 41-9 defeat to Auburn on November 14. The Bulldogs, now sitting at a dismal 4-6 overall and 2-6 in SEC play, are in a freefall, and the spotlight is squarely on the guy leading the charge.

The Bottom Just Fell Out

This isn’t just a tough stretch. We’re talking about six straight Ls, capped off by that absolute blowout against Auburn at Davis Wade Stadium. It’s a collapse that no fan wants to see. Lebby, a third-year coach, was even asked directly on November 14 if he felt pressure to win the final two games of the season to keep his gig. You don’t get asked that unless things are seriously off the rails, right? His response? He’s “concerned with the result on Saturday.” He’s all about “doing everything I possibly can to get our guys to go play well enough to go win the game. That’s my job.” Sounds like a man under the gun.

Kamario Taylor’s Return Can’t Fix This Alone

It’s easy to point fingers, but you gotta remember, this team actually started the season undefeated, thanks in large part to star quarterback Kamario Taylor. Then, Week 4 against Missouri hit, Taylor suffered a foot injury, and honestly, he never really recovered. On October 28, he opted for season-ending surgery. That’s a gut punch no team can easily bounce back from. The good news for 2027, though, is that Taylor announced on November 11 he’s coming back, and it’s a big deal, worth at least $7 million. But even a returning star QB can’t make up for a six-game losing streak right now, not when the coach’s job is on the line.

So, with only two games left in the season, the heat is absolutely on Lebby. Can he somehow rally his team for a couple of wins and quiet the chatter for 2027? Every snap, every play from here on out, it all matters.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.