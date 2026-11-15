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Frederick Gunther just absolutely smashed the Region 1-2A championship, not only taking the individual title but setting a new personal best and a fresh school record with an insane 15:27.30 seconds. This kid, a sophomore from Pensacola Catholic, is on fire right now, seriously! That time is the fastest we have seen in the entire Pensacola area this year, no joke.

Gunther’s Dominance and the Crusaders’ Charge

Let’s talk about Gunther for a second. His 15:27.30 at Cecil Field Golf Course on November 13 blew past his old school record of 15:47, which he set at the New World Fall Spectacular back on October 17 at the same course. He even won the varsity B division at that event. We’re talking about a runner who has won six races this fall, with five of those being consecutive wins, including the District 1-2A championship on November 6. What a sensational season, right? His individual performance also helped power the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders to qualify for the state championship as a team, which is set for November 20 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

PCA Warriors Go For Gold, Other State Qualifiers Emerge

Over in Gainesville, the Pensacola Christian boys pulled off a huge win at West End Park on November 14, grabbing their fifth regional title in the last six years. Talk about a dynasty! The Warriors finished with 47 points, leaving Cornerstone Classical Academy in second with 78. Their top five runners were crucial: senior Isaiah Manderson (4th, 16:07.50), senior Jed Fears (7th, 16:33.40), junior Carson Ohman (9th, 16:47.10), senior Tyler Gustin (13th, 17:14.40), and senior Walter Goncalves (19th, 17:29). PCA was the only local team to snag a regional title this weekend, and they also extended their district winning streak to nine straight titles on November 3. These guys are chasing their first state title this year, aiming to top last year’s second-place finish, which was the program’s highest since 1998.

Elsewhere, the Gulf Breeze girls proved they belong, securing sixth place with 194 points in Region 1-3A on November 13 to be the lone local 3A team heading to states. Their top runners included senior Ashton Dahlem (7th, 18:45.30) and freshman Ava Bersabe (34th, 20:32.80). West Florida sophomore Annabelle Johnson also punched her ticket individually, clocking a personal best 19:29 for 17th. And while no local boys’ teams from 3A qualified, West Florida junior Donovan Carmichael (4th, 15:47.30), Gulf Breeze junior Owen Tucker (8th, 15:55.20), and Gulf Breeze senior Braeden Hunt (16th, 16:18.90) all snagged individual spots for Tallahassee. The Navarre girls placed 14th in Region 1-4A, with senior Jaelee Placke leading them in 45th place.

The stage is set for a massive show down. On November 20 at Apalachee Regional Park, Gunther and the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders are going for it, while the Pensacola Christian Warriors are ready to make history and finally bring home that state title. You know we’ll be watching every step of the way!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.