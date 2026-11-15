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The Huskies secured a 21-14 victory over Michigan State on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in East Lansing, but anyone watching that game knows it wasn’t the cruise control win it probably should have been against a 3-7 squad. Washington’s offense, while described as “functional” with “some real juice,” had to grind for that W, eventually needing a game-winning scoring drive to seal the deal.

That Michigan State Defense Was No Joke

Honestly, you gotta give it up for Michigan State’s defense. This was no “inept operation” like the one they nearly shut out last week against Michigan. No way. The Spartans, even down a ton of bodies, found ways to control this game. After giving up two quick touchdown drives in the middle of the first half, both with multiple explosive plays, they locked it down. For a long stretch, Washington’s offense got absolutely nothing going. MSU forced five straight punts and didn’t allow more than 21 yards on any single possession. Think about that. Our Huskies, with “real juice” on offense, got stone-walled for a good while. That kind of defensive effort from a 3-7 team is just wild, and it definitely made the Huskies sweat it out.

Huskies Offense Got It Done, Eventually, While MSU Fumbled the Bag

So, what happened with our offense? They got those early scores, sure, but then hit a wall. Good thing the Huskies offense eventually buckled down and managed that final game-winning scoring drive. On the flip side, Michigan State’s offense really struggled after losing starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic to injury in the second quarter. Backup Cam Fancher, who just came back from missing four games himself, had some “moments,” but consistency was clearly an issue. They even had a few chances on their final drive to tie it up but ultimately made a “final mistake” that sealed their fate. It’s a win for the Emerald City, but you gotta wonder why it was such a dogfight against a team with that kind of record and so many injury woes.

What’s next for our Huskies? We’ll see if that offense can find that consistent “juice” or if these kind of grind-it-out victories against underdog teams are going to be a trend. Go Dawgs!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.