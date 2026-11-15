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Southern California had a prime chance to jump back into the College Football Playoff conversation on Saturday, November 14, but instead, their 27-13 road loss to Indiana sparked an emotional rant from former USC star receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who declared it was “time to find somebody else” to lead the Trojans. The defeat at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington wasn’t just another loss, it was a familiar gut punch against elite competition, making it clear to Johnson that five seasons of Lincoln Riley might be enough.

Another Familiar Face Plant Against Ranked Opponents

The numbers from Saturday’s game in Bloomington tell a rough story. USC was outscored 17-3 in the second half as the Hoosiers pulled away for the win. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions, a season high for the 6-foot-4 signal-caller. He completed 26 of 42 passes for 311 yards and a single touchdown, which came in the second quarter. The Trojans’ only other points on the night came from a pair of field goals, showing just how much they struggled to find the end zone. This kind of performance against a ranked opponent is exactly what’s driving everyone, including Keyshawn, absolutely nuts.

The Riley Report Card Has Some Seriously Ugly Marks

This loss drops USC to a three-loss team in the Big Ten and marks their second defeat this season against a top-25 opponent. But the bigger picture under Riley is even more concerning. Since he was hired away from Oklahoma in 2022, USC’s record against ranked teams now stands at a dismal 6-15. Compare that to their dominant 36-6 record against unranked opponents, and you see a clear pattern: they can’t hang when it really matters. Keyshawn Johnson, a former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, didn’t mince words on social media, questioning the program’s direction in a minute-plus rant. He straight up said, “I tried. I tried my best, but in all honesty, it’s time to find somebody else.” The defeat will almost certainly knock USC out of the next College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, after they barely clung to No. 18 last week. We’re talking about maybe slipping down to the 23-25 range, if they even make the cut. “I’m sorry, man. I don’t even know what to say. Where did we go wrong? It’s unbelievable. I don’t even know what to say. I guess, ‘Fight On,’ ” Johnson shared, and honestly, you can feel that frustration.

The Trojans are heading home on November 21 to host Maryland at 6:15 p.m. ET, then they close out the regular season on the road against UCLA on November 28. What’s left to play for? Pride, sure. But more importantly, the next few games could determine the direction of this program for years to come, especially with a USC legend like Keyshawn Johnson calling for a whole new path.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.